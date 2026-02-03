Savannah Guthrie shares emotional note amid search for her missing mom Nancy, ‘We believe in humanity’

Savannah wrote on Instagram, “we believe in prayer. we believe in voices raised in unison, in love, in hope. we believe in goodness. we believe in humanity. above all, we believe in Him. thank you for lifting your prayers with ours for our beloved mom, our dearest Nancy, a woman of deep conviction, a good and faithful servant. raise your prayers with us and believe with us that she will be lifted by them in this very moment.”

‘Today’ show host Savannah Guthrie has shared an emotional note after the disappearance of her mother, Nancy Guthrie . Savannah asked for prayers for her mother, describing her as “a woman of deep conviction.”

She added, “we need you. “He will keep in perfect peace those whose hearts are steadfast, trusting in the Lord.” a verse of Isaiah for all time for all of us. Bring her home.”

Savannah previously praised Nancy for being “a mother like no other” in a birthday tribute to her mom shared via Instagram in January 2020. “My mom Nancy is my heart and my everything and my model for what a mother should be. Thank you, God, for her 78 beautiful years! Happy birthday, mama!!!” she captioned a carousel of photos of the two of them.

What we know about the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie Arizona police revealed on Monday, February 2, that Nancy was likely abducted from her Tucson house as she slept. A family member reported the 84-year-old missing on Sunday, around noon, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said, according to local news station KOLD.

“I believe she was abducted, yes,” while asleep, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos told CBS. “She didn’t walk from there. She didn’t go willingly.”

A rep for the sheriff’s office told the New York Post, “At this point, investigators believe she was taken from the home against her will and that includes possible kidnapping or abduction.”

Nancy was last seen Saturday around 9:45 pm after one of her children dropped her off at home. She was reported missing the next day when she failed to show up for church.

Some of Nancy’s important personal items, including life-saving medicine, were left behind after she disappeared. Nanos said that Nancy “is in need of medication, medication that if she doesn’t have it in 24 hours, it could be fatal.”

Nancy is 5-foot-5 and 150 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes. It is unknown what she was wearing at the time of her disappearance.