Nancy Guthrie case: Mysterious man seen lurking near Tucson home weeks before disappearance; cops probing link

A mysterious man was seen lurking in someone's yard near the Arizona home of Nancy Guthrie, the mother of ‘Today’ show host Savannah Guthrie, weeks before she went missing. Police are now investigating the case to determine if it is linked to Nancy’s disappearance, TMZ reported. Nancy Guthrie case: Mysterious man seen lurking near Tucson home weeks before disappearance (savannahguthrie/Instagram)

Arizona police revealed on Monday, February 2, that Nancy was likely abducted from her Tucson house as she slept. Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos has said that more than a hundred PCSD detectives are working the case in coordination with search and rescue, the FBI and other local and national law enforcement agencies, according to Fox 10 Phoenix.

The trespassing case The Pima County Sheriff's Department told TMZ that in early January, an elderly man spotted the trespasser at his Tucson home, which is located 10 minutes away from Nancy's house. The case was then forwarded to the unit investigating Nancy's case for possible leads, the sheriff's department noted.

The elderly man told the outlet that he caught a suspicious man loitering in his yard after a motion sensor went off and a floodlight switched on. The light alarmed the trespasser, who then fled on foot. However, there was no break-in attempt and nothing was stolen from the elderly man’s yard.

Meanwhile, Nanos said that the search for Nancy is now becoming more investigative now. “The air and ground searches … you’ll see that slow down,” Nanos said Tuesday morning, February 3. “Those things are going to slow down, we’re pushing more to the investigative side of this.”

More DNA and video footage evidence is expected to come in, Nanos added.

“She is an 84-year-old woman who went to bed, and sometime in the middle of the night, she was removed from that home and now here 48 plus hours, and this lady needs her medication,” he said. “So it’s not good.”