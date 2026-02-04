Trump addresses ‘unusual situation’ after Nancy Guthrie's disappearance, ‘It’s a terrible thing’ | Watch

“I think it’s a terrible thing. I always got along very good with Savannah. Very unusual situation but we’re going to find out,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office after signing legislation to end a partial government shutdown, according to The Hill.

Donald Trump has broken his silence on the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie , the mother of ‘Today’ show host Savannah Guthrie . Arizona police revealed on Monday, February 2, that Nancy was likely abducted from her Tucson house as she slept.

The US President further said that he plans on calling Savannah “later on.” On being asked if he would commit to sending more federal agents to assist in the search for Nancy, Trump replied, “Sure.”

Border Patrol involved in the case Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos has revealed why the Border Patrol is involved in the search for Nancy. During a recent interview with Nanos, CNN’s Erin Burnett asked him, “Is it safe to say that she could be anywhere? Border Patrol was involved. Does that mean you think the border could be involved?”

“No,” Nanos said. “I do not want this to be a political piece.”

“Border Patrol helps us all the time when we have missing hikers — they have some dogs that do tremendous work. And that’s what they did. They came out with their dog team to help us,” he explained.

A ransom note was sent to a local Arizona news station days after Nancy went missing, the Pima County sheriff told CBS News. It contained specific details about the home and what Nancy was wearing that night, Nanos said. It also included unconfirmed demands for “a substantial amount” of Bitcoin in exchange for Nancy’s safe return, according to Parade.

Nanos explained that investigators have analyzed the note and are taking it seriously. The FBI reviewed the note and decided to share it with Savannah, he added.