Was Nancy Guthrie targeted? What we know as concerning report says her pacemaker stopped syncing with her Apple Watch

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department has said that the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, the mother of ‘Today’ show host Savannah Guthrie, does not appear to be a targeted incident. Arizona police revealed on Monday, February 2, that Nancy was likely abducted from her Tucson house as she slept. Was Nancy Guthrie targeted? What we know as disturbing report says her pacemaker stopped syncing with her Apple Watch (savannahguthrie/Instagram)

While PCSD keeps the Guthrie family updated on the new developments in the case, it said, "they continue to receive updates as the investigation progresses. At this point, there is no credible information indicating this was a targeted incident."

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos has said that more than a hundred PCSD detectives are working the case in coordination with search and rescue, the FBI and other local and national law enforcement agencies, according to Fox 10 Phoenix. "At this time, no suspects have been identified. Detectives continue to speak with anyone who may have had contact with Mrs. Guthrie. We are also awaiting additional forensic results," PCSD said.

Latest details In shocking new details, it was revealed on Tuesday that Nancy’s pacemaker stopped syncing with her Apple devices predawn Sunday. A law enforcement source told Fox News that the implanted medical device lost contact with the Apple products belonging to Nancy around 2 am.

Hours later, authorities reached Nancy’s Arizona home around noon and found that her phone and Apple Watch were still inside the house, the source said. This information came as authorities said that the search is now becoming more investigative.

“The air and ground searches … you’ll see that slow down,” Nanos said Tuesday morning. “Those things are going to slow down, we’re pushing more to the investigative side of this.”

More DNA and video footage evidence is expected to come in, Nanos added.

“She is an 84-year-old woman who went to bed, and sometime in the middle of the night, she was removed from that home and now here 48 plus hours, and this lady needs her medication,” he said. “So it’s not good.”

Amid the search for Nancy, FBI agents were spotted at Savannah Guthrie’s sister Annie’s home in Arizona on Tuesday, February 4, Page Six reported. Law enforcement agents, including FBI and sheriffs, were photographed leaving Annie’s residence after a two-hour meeting. Savannah is also believed to have been there at the time.

Nanos told US Weekly that Nancy’s disappearance has been “tough on” Savannah and her siblings – sister Annie and brother Camron. “They’re leaning on each other,” Nanos said. “They’re very cooperative with us and everything we’re doing.”

Savannah’s husband, Michael Feldman, told Page Six that he doesn’t “have anything new to report” in the search for Nancy, and that he is “just being responsive.” The public relations and communications consultant added that he feels “mostly unhelpful” in the heartbreaking situation.

Meanwhile, new footage shows what appears to be blood outside Nancy’s home. A video posted by NewsNation on Tuesday, February 3, shows an apparent blood trail outside the door of Nancy’s home in Arizona. Dark blood spatter is visible on the brown tiles leading up to the door.

On Tuesday morning, the Los Angeles Times reported that authorities found blood inside Nancy’s home. However, it is unclear whose blood it was. Law enforcement sources also said that there were signs of forced entry.

A ransom note sent to a local Arizona news station contained specific details about the home and what Nancy was wearing that night, Nanos said. It also included unconfirmed demands for “a substantial amount” of Bitcoin in exchange for Nancy’s safe return, according to Parade.