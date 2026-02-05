Savannah Guthrie addresses mom Nancy's kidnappers in new video, ‘We are ready to…’ | Watch
‘Today’ show host Savannah Guthrie has directly addressed her mother Nancy Guthrie's kidnapper(s) in a video, declaring that the family is “ready to talk.”
‘Today’ show host Savannah Guthrie has directly addressed her mother’s kidnapper(s) in a video, declaring that the family is “ready to talk.” Savannah shared the emotional video, alongside her sister Annie, days after the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, her mother. Arizona police revealed on Monday, February 2, that Nancy was likely abducted from her Tucson house as she slept.
“On behalf of our family, we want to thank all of you for the prayers for our beloved mom, Nancy,” Savannah said in a video posted on Instagram, captioned “Bring her home.” “We feel them and we continue to believe that she feels them too. Our mom is a kind, faithful, loyal, fiercely loving woman of goodness and light.”
Describing her mom, Savannah said, “She's funny, spunky, and clever. She has grandchildren that adore her and crowd around her and cover her with kisses. She loves fun and adventure. She is a devoted friend. She is full of kindness and knowledge. Talk to her and you'll see.”
Read More | Nancy Guthrie: Ransom note contains chilling details about Savannah's mom – what we know about the disturbing letter
Annie went on to say that the “light is missing” from their lives.
“Despite having already passed through great trials of pain and grief, we are always going to be merely human, just normal human people who need our mom. Mama, mama, if you're listening, we need you to come home. We miss you,” Annie added, as Savannah sobbed.
Savannah noted that Nancy is 84, and that her heart and overall health are “fragile.” She added that Nancy “lives in constant pain,” and raised concerns about the fact that she is now without her medicine.
Savannah said, “We too have heard the reports about a ransom letter in the media. As a family, we are doing everything that we can.”
Directly addressing Nancy’s kidnapper(s), Savannah said, “We are ready to talk. However, we live in a world where voices and images are easily manipulated. We need to know without a doubt that she is alive and that you have her.”
“We want to hear from you and we are ready to listen. Please reach out to us,” she added.
Addressing Nancy, Savannah said, “Mommy, if you are hearing this, you are a strong woman. You are God's precious daughter, Nancy. We believe and know that even in this valley, he is with you. Everyone is looking for you, everywhere.”
“We will not rest. Your children will not rest until we are together again. We speak to you every moment and we pray without ceasing and we rejoice in advance for the day that we hold you in our arms again,” she added, before concluding by saying, “We love you, mom. Stay strong.”
What we know about the ransom note
The ransom note contained chilling details about Nancy’s home in Tucson and what she was wearing on the night she went missing, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos told CBS News. It also included unconfirmed demands for “a substantial amount” of Bitcoin in exchange for Nancy’s safe return, according to Parade.
Read More | Savannah Guthrie shares emotional note amid search for her missing mom Nancy, ‘We believe in humanity’
TMZ reported that the amount demanded is in the millions, and that the note demands the cryptocurrency be sent to a specific Bitcoin address. The outlet verified that the address is real.
There is also a deadline connected to the alleged ransom, as well as an element of "or else." The note even described an item the sender said was damaged at Nancy’s Tucson-area home.
The Pima County Sheriff’s Department has confirmed that no suspect or person of interest has been identified in the case yet.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSumanti Sen
Sumanti Sen is a journalist at Hindustan Times, where she covers US news focusing on crime, politics and more. Her many years of experience include interviews with Hamas attack survivors, mental health experts, and victims/families of victims of crimes who want their voices to be heard. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved pooches.Read More