Savannah Guthrie addresses mom Nancy's kidnappers in new video, ‘We are ready to…’ | Watch

‘Today’ show host Savannah Guthrie has directly addressed her mother’s kidnapper(s) in a video, declaring that the family is “ready to talk.” Savannah shared the emotional video, alongside her sister Annie, days after the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, her mother. Arizona police revealed on Monday, February 2, that Nancy was likely abducted from her Tucson house as she slept. Savannah Guthrie addresses mom Nancy's kidnappers in new video (savannahguthrie/Instagram, Savanah Guthrie/Facebook)

“On behalf of our family, we want to thank all of you for the prayers for our beloved mom, Nancy,” Savannah said in a video posted on Instagram, captioned “Bring her home.” “We feel them and we continue to believe that she feels them too. Our mom is a kind, faithful, loyal, fiercely loving woman of goodness and light.”

Describing her mom, Savannah said, “She's funny, spunky, and clever. She has grandchildren that adore her and crowd around her and cover her with kisses. She loves fun and adventure. She is a devoted friend. She is full of kindness and knowledge. Talk to her and you'll see.”

Annie went on to say that the “light is missing” from their lives.

“Despite having already passed through great trials of pain and grief, we are always going to be merely human, just normal human people who need our mom. Mama, mama, if you're listening, we need you to come home. We miss you,” Annie added, as Savannah sobbed.

Savannah noted that Nancy is 84, and that her heart and overall health are “fragile.” She added that Nancy “lives in constant pain,” and raised concerns about the fact that she is now without her medicine.

Savannah said, “We too have heard the reports about a ransom letter in the media. As a family, we are doing everything that we can.”