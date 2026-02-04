Who is Tommaso Cioni? Journalist Ashley Banfield claims Nancy Guthrie's daughter Annie's husband ‘may be’ prime suspect

The disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of Today show co-host Savannah Guthrie, seems to have taken a troubling turn. In the episode of Drop Dead Serious, journalist Ashleigh Banfield made a shocking claim, citing a law enforcement source associated with the ongoing probe, that Savannah's brother-in-law is “being considered” as a prime suspect in the case. Tommaso Cioni with his wife Annie Guthrie (X@crimeunmasked)

However, no official statement has been provided in this regard. HT.com cannot independently verify the authenticity of Banfield's claims.

Annie Guthrie and her husband Tommaso Cioni, reside in Tucson, Arizona, close to Nancy. Annie is one of the three children of Nancy and the late Charles Guthrie. The youngest among them is Savannah. They also have a brother named Charles Camron Guthrie, who has retired from his career as an F-16 pilot.

According to a US Weekly report, Annie was the last person known to have seen Nancy before her mystic disappearance, having dropped her off at Nancy’s residence on the evening of January 31. Annie, as per the report, did not see any “red flags” at that time. Earlier, the sheriff of Pima County stated in a news conference that the location from which Nancy, 84, vanished is being treated as a crime scene by authorities.

Also Read: Savannah Guthrie's family and net worth: All on her husband and children as mom Nancy goes missing

Nancy Guthrie's son-in-law ‘may be’ the prime suspect, claims Ashley Banfield Speaking about the ongoing search operation for Nancy, Ashley Banfield said, “My law enforcement source told me that police have now towed and impounded the vehicle belonging to Nancy Guthrie's daughter, Annie Guthrie. This is important because you've heard that the last point of contact with Nancy Guthrie was when she was dropped off by her daughter at 9:45ish at night on Saturday night. ”

“And there is some connection to Annie Guthrie's car and Nancy Guthrie's son-in-law. That would be Annie's husband, Tommaso Cioni, age 50, um, from Tucson, Arizona, married to Annie P. Guthrie, Savannah's sister. And my law enforcement source tells me that Thomas Oion is the prime suspect in this case. Again, law enforcement source tells me that Nancy Guthrie's son-in-law, married to Annie Guthrie, Savannah's sister, is maybe a prime suspect in this case,” she added.

Who is Tommaso Cioni? In the episode of Drop Dead Serious, titled “Stunning New Twist: Savannah's Sister's Car Seized, Cameras Smashed | Nancy Guthrie Missing Update,” Banfield further said that Tommaso Cioni, 50, is from Tucson.

She further highlighted that his bio from an Italian website for the Tapirulan Cultural Association, a nonprofit focused on promoting contemporary artists says, “Since 2006, I have lived in Tucson, Arizona. I write when I have the chance. I study lizards. I play the electric bass. I make homemade pasta.”

LinkedIn, as per Banfield, reports that Tommaso Cioni works as a teacher at Basis Oro Valley School. “It says he's a primary instructor for sixth grade science and AP biology,” she added.

Meanwhile, Savannah, 54, skipped the episodes of the Today show on Monday and Tuesday to support her family in the search for her mother. She provided a statement that was read on air, expressing her gratitude for the thoughts, prayers, and support she has received.

The renowned broadcast journalist later turned to Instagram to request prayers and any information that could assist in the search and safe return of her mother.