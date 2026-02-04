Nancy Guthrie: Sheriff Chris Nanos provides concerning update on Savannah Guthrie's mom's health

As the search in the Tucson area for Nancy Guthrie, the mother of NBC's TODAY show host Savannah Guthrie continues, Sheriff Chris Nanos of Pima County, Arizona held a press conference on the search operation Tuesday. TV media set up at the house of Nancy Guthrie, NBC host Savannah Guthrie's mother, on February 3 in Catalina, Arizona. (Getty Images via AFP)

Sheriff Nanos took questions from the media and clarified details on the alleged abduction which took place on February 1. Nanos was asked by reporters that with 48 hours having passed since the disappearance, Nancy Guthrie has not been able to take a crucial medication without which she cannot survive “a single day”.

“Is there any indication that Nancy Guthrie is still alive?" CBS reporter Jonathan Vigliotti asked Nanos. "We know the medication played a critical role here. It's been 48 hours. She needs it every single day. Are you looking for someone who is still alive?"

Nanos replied: “We hope we are. We hope we are.”

Nanos was also asked that if a ransom demand was made for Nancy Guthrie, given that they are probing it as a possible abduction. Nanos responded, saying that they are probing all the leads and did not reveal details about a possible ransom call. “We’re following every lead…I’m not gonna get into all that,” he said.

Latest On The Search For Nancy Guthrie On Tuesday, details of the investigation into Nancy Guthrie's disappearance emerged. The Pima County Sheriff's office said that a "little bit of blood" was found at the home in Arizona's Catalina, which would prove crucial to the investigation. "I'm not saying there's blood inside that house or outside that house," Nanos said

Also read: Nancy Guthrie missing update: When will the DNA test results come out?

Additionally, authorities also revealed that Nancy Guthrie's pacemaker has stopped syncing with her Apple Watch, an update that raised further concerns about her health.

However, as of now, the investigators have no concrete leads on the whereabouts of Nancy Guthrie. "We don't know where she is," he said.