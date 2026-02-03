Nancy Guthrie missing update: When will the DNA test results come out?

They labelled her a “vulnerable adult” who was last seen at her home near Tucson on the evening of Saturday, January 31. The PCSD designated her residence as a crime scene on Monday, February 2, later disclosing that Nancy was “taken” from her bed “against her will” during the night.

On Tuesday, February 3, Today provided an update regarding Nancy's disappearance after the Pima County Sheriff's Department (PCSD) launched a search for Nancy, 84, on Sunday, February 1.

Today co-host Savannah Guthrie's mother, Nancy Guthrie , is still missing following her possible abduction from her residence in Arizona —and it may still require several days to finalize DNA analysis from the crime scene.

Nancy Guthrie missing update: All on DNA testing Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos stated that potential DNA evidence was discovered at the crime scene. “We took some samples that we hope will have enough profile of a DNA—profile that gives us some identification as to what we’re looking at,” he stated.

Nanos mentioned that it may take “several more days” before they receive definitive DNA test results for the samples obtained from the crime scene.

On Monday, Nanos informed Tom Llamas during an interview on NBC Nightly News, “We believe she was taken out of the home against her will, and that’s how this investigation is moving.”

“I can’t think of the last time, where in the middle of the night, in someone’s bed, an 84-year-old woman disappeared on us,” he added.

Nancy Guthrie missing update: What is expected timeline to get DNA results? Meanwhile, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos spoke to CBS 5 host Briana Whitney as the search operation for Nancy Guthrie progresses into its fourth day.

Whitney asked if they are currently conducting DNA tests on any pieces of evidence from the residence and what is the anticipated timeline for receiving the results.

In response, the Sheriff stated, “We actually are. So we have our own DNA rapid testing here, and of course, we use a lab. But we’ve been told that the system here in Tucson is down, so we ran that up to Phoenix [Monday].”

“So hopefully here we’ll know something from Phoenix that we can maybe get to our labs and get a rush order done from them, but even then it’s still a few days, and nothing’s fast enough, right?” Nanos continued.

Nancy, who is also the mother of children Annie Guthrie and Camron Guthrie, was last seen by her family at approximately 9:30 pm on Saturday, January 31.

A worried friend contacted Nancy’s family, according to Today, after the 84-year-old failed to appear for the church service the following morning.

After her children searched Nancy’s property for about an hour, they notified the authorities and reported her as missing around noon on Sunday.