Nancy Guthrie kidnapping motive: Why Savannah Guthrie's mother was taken? Key update as TMZ claims to get ransom note

Nancy Guthrie, mother of Today show host Savannah Guthrie, went missing and investigators found signs of forced entry at her Arizona home. The 84-year-old is believed to have been taken against her will, Associated Press reported. Savannah Guthrie's mother, Nancy Guthrie, was reported missing on Sunday. (X/@JLRINVESTIGATES)

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos, in the press conference, said “If she's alive right now, her meds are vital. I can't stress that enough. It's been better than 24 hours, and the family tells us if she doesn't have those meds, it can become fatal,” urging whoever had her to let her go.

Investigators have found evidence showing it was a nighttime kidnapping, as per AP. Here's what to know about her motive.

Nancy Guthrie kidnapping motive Investigators do not believe the kidnapping to be linked to a robbery, home invasion, or kidnapping-for-ransom, as per AP. However, the true reason why Nancy Guthrie was taken remains a mystery for now.

Also Read | Savannah Guthrie Trump interview on 'satanic pedophile ring' goes viral after mother reported missing; 'he knew' Some of her personal items like cellphone, wallet, and car were left behind after her vanishing. Investigators are now checking surveillance video from homes nearby and working on analyzing data from cellphone towers. Cops are reportedly also checking information from license plate cameras in the area, the agency further noted.

Guthrie was last seen on Saturday night and reported missing on Sunday. Savannah said in a statement, urging people to “raise your prayers with us and believe with us that she will be lifted by them in this very moment. Bring her home.”

TMZ claims to get ransom note Meanwhile, TMZ posted on Instagram that they received an ‘unverified ransom note’ which demanded a ‘substantial sum of money’ for the return of Nancy. “We have since contacted law enforcement,” their post read.