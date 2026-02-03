Blood found inside Savannah Guthrie's missing mom's home? Shocking details revealed

Nancy Guthrie case: Blood was found inside the residence of Savannah Guthrie's missing mom's residence, as per a new report on Tuesday. The local sheriff has voiced concerns regarding a potential “kidnapping or abduction” of Today's co-host's 84-year-old missing mother, Nancy Guthrie. Nancy Guthrie case: Authorities reportedly found blood inside the residence of Savannah Guthrie's missing mother, indicating potential kidnapping. (savannahguthrie/Instagram)

Citing law enforcement sources, the Los Angeles Times reported that the blood was found in conjunction with indications of forced entry at the home in Catalina Hills, Arizona. It has not yet been confirmed to whom the blood belongs.

Nancy Guthrie was reported missing on Sunday, just hours after she returned from dinner the last night. “At this point, investigators believe she was taken from the home against her will, possibly [in the] middle of the night,” stated Kevin Adger, spokesperson for the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, to the Los Angeles newspaper.

“Detectives are looking into a possible kidnapping or abduction.”

Also Read: Savannah Guthrie to skip 2026 Winter Olympics? All on ‘worst phone call’ as mom Nancy remains missing

Nancy Guthrie case: Police announce reward to find missing mom The police have also declared a reward of $2,500 while soliciting images, videos, or information that could lead to the capture of the suspected abductor.

Chris Nanos, the Sheriff of Pima County, made a direct appeal to anyone who may have information.

“Just call us. Let her go. Just call us. The family will tell you, there’s no questions asked here,” the Sheriff told NBC News. “We don’t need another bad, tragic ending.”

According to KVOA, DNA evidence collected from the residence has been sent for thorough examination.

Investigators have stated that Nancy left her vehicle and cellphone at the scene, and they are hopeful that data from the phone may assist in determining the timeline of her abduction, as per ABC News.

The search for Nancy is a time-sensitive endeavor, as the missing mother requires medication that could be life-threatening if she is without it for 24 hours, officials stated.