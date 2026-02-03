Savannah Guthrie to skip 2026 Winter Olympics? All on ‘worst phone call’ as mom Nancy remains missing

Savannah Guthrie has decided to withdraw from NBC’s Winter Olympics coverage. The 54-year-old Today show host is making this unfortunate move amid the search for her missing mom Nancy. NBC's Savannah Guthrie cancels Olympics plans as search for her mother Nancy continues. (X)

It has been officially announced that Guthrie will not be part of NBC's coverage for the 2026 Winter Olympics, as per The SUN.

Guthrie was originally scheduled to co-host the Opening Ceremony on Friday, February 6. She was set to appear alongside seasoned broadcaster Terry Gannon, 62, and Olympic gold medalist Shaun White, 39.

However, Guthrie will not be attending the Milan-Cortina games due to a significant family issue, Page Six reported.

Her 84-year-old was reported missing on January 31. The 84-year-old has not been in communication since that time, as authorities continue their attempts to find her.

Guthrie has served as a host on NBC’s Today for 15 years.

However, she was absent from the Monday edition of the program, with co-star Craig Melvin, 46, describing the matter as “deeply personal.”

Also Read: What is Savannah Guthrie's salary? Today show host pleads ‘bring her home’ as mom remains missing

Moment when Savannah Guthrie learned about mom's disappearance An NBC producer recounted the moment Savannah Guthrie learned that her mother, Nancy, was missing.

The Today show personality was scheduled to fly to Italy on Monday to report on the 2026 Winter Olympics, but she received a call from a relative informing her that her mother had disappeared, as per CNN.

The producer, who is personally acquainted with Savannah, stated to CNN that it was “the worst phone call of her life.”

Timeline of Nancy Guthrie's disappearance Below is a timeline detailing the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie:

She was last seen at approximately 9:30 pm local time on Saturday at her residence in Arizona.

A family member received a phone call from a person stating that Guthrie had not arrived at church.

Her family notified the Pima County Sheriff’s Department about her missing status at around noon on Sunday.

Search and rescue teams conducted extensive searches for Guthrie throughout Sunday and into the night, but were unable to find her.

Guthrie is still missing, and the sheriff’s department is concerned that she may have been abducted.