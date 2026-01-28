What happened in Pima County, AZ? Border Patrol officer-involved shooting on Arivaca Road leaves 1 injured

The U.S. Border Patrol was involved in a shooting in Arizona on Tuesday, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said in a statement, adding that his office was working with the FBI and Customs and Border Protection to look into the incident. A person was in critical condition after being shot in an incident involving the Border Patrol in Arizona. (AP)

NBC News earlier reported, citing a Pima County Sheriff spokeswoman, that a person was in critical condition after being shot in an incident involving the Border Patrol in the county that includes Tucson and is located along the U.S.-Mexico border.

The circumstances of the incident were not immediately clear. The Department of Homeland Security did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The incident comes after the killing of 37-year-old Alex Pretti, an ICU nurse shot multiple times by federal immigration agents on Saturday in Minnesota.

Coupled with the fatal shooting of Renee Good, also 37, earlier this month by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer, Pretti's shooting has become a full-blown political crisis for President Donald Trump and sparked renewed anger over the aggressive tactics of the federal agents who have been roving the streets of Minneapolis for weeks.

Trump has pursued a hardline immigration agenda since taking office last year and has surged immigration agents into major U.S. cities, where they swept through neighborhoods and clashed with residents.