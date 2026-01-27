Alex Jeffrey Pretti: 10 key facts about 37-year-old Minneapolis man killed by Border Patrol

Alex Jeffrey Pretti, a 37-year-old nurse from Minneapolis, Minnesota, was fatally shot by a US Border Patrol agent on Jan 24. As the incident sparked outrage, protests, and scrutiny of federal law enforcement actions in the city, here are 10 key facts about Pretti and the circumstances surrounding his death, based on verified reporting. A sign for 37-year-old Alex Pretti, who was fatally shot by a US Border Patrol officer, is displayed during a vigil, Jan 24, in Minneapolis. (AP)

1. Who Was Alex Pretti? Alex Pretti was a 37-year-old nurse who worked at the Minneapolis VA Hospital. His family said he was dedicated to caring for veterans, friends, and family.

2. Shot during confrontation Pretti was fatally shot during a confrontation with Border Patrol agents on a Minneapolis street. Federal authorities said, per ABC News, he was armed and resisted attempts to disarm him.

3. Law enforcement statement DHS and Border Patrol officials stated the agent fired in self-defense, asserting that Pretti had a firearm. Authorities recovered a handgun and two magazines at the scene, reported ABC News.

4. Firearm license Local authorities confirmed that Pretti had a valid firearm license, and it is legal to carry a gun in Minnesota, reported HV Beacon.

5. Family statement “The sickening lies told about our son by the administration are reprehensible and disgusting,” the family said. They added that videos showed Alex Pretti was not holding a gun when he was tackled by federal agents, but holding his phone with one hand and using the other to shield a woman who was being pepper-sprayed. “Please get the truth out about our son. He was a good man,” they said.

6. Died at hospital Emergency medical services attended to Pretti at the scene. Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara confirmed that Pretti had multiple gunshot wounds when first responders arrived. He was taken to a medical center, where the 37-year-old was pronounced dead, according to multiple.

7. Shooting followed by protests Protests erupted in Minneapolis following Pretti’s death, with demonstrators criticizing federal agents’ actions. Authorities called for calm as investigations continue.

8. Video footage and disputed details Videos circulating online show portions of the incident, but interpretations differ. Some footage appears to show Pretti holding a phone rather than a weapon before the shooting. Investigators have not confirmed the exact sequence of events or the precise actions of the agents at the moment shots were fired.

9. Prior criminal record O’Hara said the man’s only previous interaction with law enforcement as far as he knew was for traffic tickets. "And we believe he is a lawful gun owner with a permit to carry,” he said.