Alex Pretti family statement slams Trump administration after Minneapolis shooting; ‘sickening lies’

Alex Pretti's family released a statement slamming the Donald Trump administration after the 37-year-old nurse was fatally shot by a Border Patrol agent in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Saturday. A sign for 37-year-old Alex Pretti, who was fatally shot by a U.S. Border Patrol officer earlier in the day, is displayed during a vigil Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026, in Minneapolis. (AP)

The incident, a video of which went viral online, showed agents subduing Pretti after a confrontation. After sometime, a shot rings out, followed by nine more, as per videos analyzed by CNN. The death comes amid frayed tempers in the state following Renee Nicole Good's shooting by ICE agent Jonathan Ross.

The Trump administration, in Pretti's case, alleged that he was shot because he was carrying a weapon and the agent fired in self-defense. However, video details seen by CNN contradicts this version of events. Clips have shown an agent reached out during the scuffle and got Pretti's gun before the first shot was fired. Thus, Pretti was unarmed when he was shot, as per this analysis. Nonetheless, those within the Trump administration have launched attacks on Pretti. The DHS labeled him a ‘suspect’ and Trump's Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller called him an ‘assassin’ on his personal account.

Also Read | Alex Pretti shooting: Border Patrol agents frantically search for suspect's weapon in chilling video; 'where's the gun?' Now, Pretti's parents, Michael and Susan, have given a statement to CNN where they have slammed the current administration for how they've labeled Pretti.

Alex Pretti family statement Pretti's family said “We are heartbroken but also very angry. Alex was a kindhearted soul who cared deeply for his family and friends and also the American veterans whom he cared for as an ICU nurse at the Minneapolis VA hospital. Alex wanted to make a difference in this world. Unfortunately he will not be with us to see his impact. I do not throw around the hero term lightly. However his last thought and act was to protect a woman,” as per the publication.

They added, “The sickening lies told about our son by the administration are reprehensible and disgusting. Alex is clearly not holding a gun when attacked by Trump’s murdering and cowardly ICE thugs.”

The family continued, “He has his phone in his right hand and his empty left hand is raised above his head while trying to protect the woman ICE just pushed down all while being pepper sprayed. Please get the truth out about our son. He was a good man. Thank you.”