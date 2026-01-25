Alex Pretti disarmed before shooting? New video alleges chilling details about Border Patrol agent in Minneapolis case

Alex Jeffrey Pretti was fatally shot by a Border Patrol agent in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday. This came after the 37-year-old nurse, as his parents identified to Associated Press, got into a confrontation with federal agents there. Videos showed Pretti being subdued before shots rang out. Homeland Security spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin said that a firearm and two magazines had been recovered from the suspect, Alex Pretti. (X/@zamohappy, X/@sentdefender)

The incident comes as outrage has grown over the Renee Nicole Good shooting in the hands of ICE agent Jonathan Ross. Like last time, the Donald Trump administration has backed the federal agent's play. The Department of Homeland Security has identified Pretti as a ‘suspect’ and Homeland Security spokeswoman Tricia McLaughlin told AP that a firearm and two magazines were recovered from the suspect.

Also Read | Alex Pretti was ‘protecting women’; claims emerge after new Minneapolis shooting video However, an alleged video of the incident shows an agent walk away with the gun before Pretti was fired. This has led to fresh outrage online as it would indicate the man was unarmed when he was shot.