Alex Pretti disarmed before shooting? New video alleges chilling details about Border Patrol agent in Minneapolis case
Alex Jeffrey Pretti was fatally shot by Border Patrol agents in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday, amid outrage over the Renee Nicole Good killing.
Alex Jeffrey Pretti was fatally shot by a Border Patrol agent in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday. This came after the 37-year-old nurse, as his parents identified to Associated Press, got into a confrontation with federal agents there. Videos showed Pretti being subdued before shots rang out.
The incident comes as outrage has grown over the Renee Nicole Good shooting in the hands of ICE agent Jonathan Ross. Like last time, the Donald Trump administration has backed the federal agent's play. The Department of Homeland Security has identified Pretti as a ‘suspect’ and Homeland Security spokeswoman Tricia McLaughlin told AP that a firearm and two magazines were recovered from the suspect.
Also Read | Alex Pretti was ‘protecting women’; claims emerge after new Minneapolis shooting video
However, an alleged video of the incident shows an agent walk away with the gun before Pretti was fired. This has led to fresh outrage online as it would indicate the man was unarmed when he was shot.
New Alex Pretti shooting video
A video shared widely on X appears to show one of the agents run away with a firearm amid the scuffle involving Pretti. The caption claims that the gun belonged to the victim and he was shot after that. “Third angle of today’s shooting of a 37-year-old male by agents…clearly shows one of the agents running away from the scuffle before the shooting carrying the victim's handgun, a Sig P320,” the profile claimed. HT.com has not been able to independently verify this claim.
A screengrab of the video was also shared by the same profile, with the caption “Clearer image shows that the firearm removed from the scuffle by an agent prior to the shooting in Minneapolis was almost definitely the victim’s Sig P320, meaning he was unarmed when shot by agents…”.
Local authorities have said that Pretti was allowed to carry his weapon legally and had no serious criminal past, barring a few parking tickets.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has covered entertainment, US, and India news in his time as a digital journalist, working on trending and long-form immersive content. When off work, he's usually doom scrolling, binge-watching something, or debating online.Read More