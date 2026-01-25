'Alex Pretti and Renee Good...': Intense reactions to latest Minneapolis shooting; ICE and Border Patrol slammed

Tributes, protests and online fury have erupted across social media and the streets of Minneapolis after 37-year-old Alex Jeffrey Pretti was shot and killed by US Border Patrol Agents on January 24. A person holds a placard during clashes between federal agents and community members in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S., January 24, 2026. REUTERS/Seth Herald (REUTERS)

The shooting took place near 26th Street and Nicollet Avenue after a confrontation. Federal officials claimed that Pretti was armed when the officers attempted to disarm him.

Pretti's death follows the January 7 killing of 37-year-old Renee Good by an ICE agent during a protest. Good, a mother of 3, died of multiple gunshot wounds from the ICE agent's weapon, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.

Social media slams ICE and Border Patrol Social media platforms are flooded with emotional and angry reactions. Users are calling ICE and Border Patrol out on their actions and saying that the shooting is a “murder.”

Another user on X is urging Governor Tim Walz to bring in National Guard and wrote, “Gov. Walz need to bring in the National Guard to protect people of Minneapolis, Minnesota! NOW! These ICE agent cosplayers are *please pardon my language* pussies. It takes 4+ to detain 1 person & here they quickly scatter/run away upon shooting this man who was on his knees.”

Another user @UbuntuForever is calling it a lie that Pretti was armed at the time of the confrontation and slamming the federal agents saying, “They are saying he approached agents with the gun drawn. That is an outright lie! They approached him and he clearly has no gun in his hand.”

Another post from @Quadcarl says, “The ICE shooting in Minneapolis this morning should be a reminder.” The comment is tagged with a picture with the caption “I record police because they are fu****g liars.”

