Alex Pretti a University of Minnesota alum? LinkedIn details, nurse background buzz rise about man shot by Border Patrol

Border Patrol agents have shot dead Alex Jeffrey Pretti, a 37-year-old, near Glam Doll Donuts in Minneapolis, amid ongoing federal operations in Minnesota. This comes after the fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good by ICE agent Jonathan Ross that prompted tensions and protests across the state. Alex Pretti seen clashing with a Border Patrol agent in Minneapolis. (X/@CoffinItUp)

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz condemned the shooting and again called for federal agents to be taken out of the state. The Donald Trump administration meanwhile had doubled down after the Good shooting and sent more federal agents to enforce the law in Minnesota.

Also Read | Did Alex Pretti work at Veterans Affairs as a nurse? Background claims emerge after MN shooting Pretti's shooting has sparked a lot of buzz and on Reddit people have suggested that he's a University of Minnesota alum and a nurse. These details have been gleaned from his alleged LinkedIn account, whose snapshot has been shared on the social media platform as well. Here's all you need to know about the recent buzz surrounding Pretti.

Alex Jeffrey Pretti: Buzz about nursing, being UoM alum Pretti's parents told Associated Press that he worked as in intensive care unit nurse. Claims have been made that Pretti worked for the Department of Veterans Affairs. He reportedly held roles in health science and later worked as a nurse. On Reddit, a post on the nursing subreddit claimed “One of our own was murdered by federal agents today, Alex Pretti. Reportedly he worked for the VA but has an RN license at the least. A federal worker murdered by federal agents for filming.”

Pretti's alleged LinkedIn account was also shared on Reddit. “Wait, Alex Pretti was an alumni?,” a person on the University of Minnesota subreddit asked. They shared a snapshot indicating Pretti studied there.

The Minnesota Star Tribune also reported that Pretti was at the University of Minnesota and the alleged LinkedIn account indicates he went to medical school there.