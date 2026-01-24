Minneapolis shooting: Chilling details out as ICE agents kill 37-year-old ‘armed suspect’

The person killed in Minneapolis shooting involving federal agents on Saturday morning was a 37-year-old man, who is believed to be an American citizen, stated Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara. Federal agents allegedly shot and killed a protestor amid a scuffle to arrest him. The Trump administration has sent a reported 3,000 federal agents into the area, with more on the way, as they make a push to arrest undocumented immigrants in the region. Brandon Bell/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Brandon Bell / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) (Getty Images via AFP)

In a press conference, O'Hara further stated there is currently an “unlawful assembly” of protesters in Minneapolis and that several warnings have been issued for the crowd to disperse.

This incident marks the third shooting involving federal agents in Minneapolis this month, following the fatal shooting of 37-year-old Renee Good by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent in early January, and another incident where an ICE agent shot a Venezuelan migrant in the leg.

Department of Homeland Security offers chilling details on suspect The spokesperson for the US Department of Homeland Security, Tricia McLaughlin, stated that Border Patrol officers were engaged in a "targeted operation" concerning an "illegal alien wanted for violent assault" when a person approached them wielding a 9 mm semi-automatic handgun, as per BBC.

"The officers attempted to disarm the suspect but the armed suspect violently resisted," McLaughlin said.

“Fearing for his life and the lives and safety of fellow officers, an agent fired defensive shots. Medics on scene immediately delivered medical aid to the subject but was pronounced dead at the scene.”

Additionally, McLaughlin noted that the suspect possessed two magazines and lacked identification, and that protestors subsequently arrived at the scene “to obstruct and assault law enforcement.”

Tim Walz says Trump ‘must end this operation’ Meanwhile, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz in a post on X confirmed that he has spoked with the White House after another horrific shooting by federal agents. “Minnesota has had it. This is sickening. Rhe President must end this operation. Pull the thousands of violent, untrained officers out of Minnesota. Now.”

Minneapolis mayor Jacob Frey described the federal immigration enforcement as an “invasion” of masked agents who operate with a sense of impunity.

In a message to President Donald Trump, he urged him to “be a leader”.

"Put Minneapolis, put America first," he stated, adding that the POTUS should "take action now and remove these federal agents".