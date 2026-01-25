Did Alex Pretti work at Veterans Affairs as a nurse? Background claims emerge after MN shooting
Screenshots of alleged federal payroll data circulating on social media claim that Alex Jeffrey Pretti worked for the Department of Veterans Affairs.
UPDATE: Alex Jeffrey Pretti's parents told The Associated Press that he was an intensive care unit nurse.
ORIGINAL STORY: Alex Jeffrey Pretti, a 37‑year‑old Minneapolis man, was fatally shot during an altercation with federal agents on Saturday morning, Minnesota Star Tribune reported, citing sources. Officials have identified the man as a resident of south Minneapolis who was believed to be a US citizen and a lawful gun owner with a permit to carry.
Alex Jeffrey Pretti worked at Veterans Affairs?
Details of Pretti's background have not been officially released by law enforcement, and authorities have not confirmed his employment history. However, screenshots of alleged federal payroll data circulating on social media claim that Pretti worked for the Department of Veterans Affairs. He reportedly held roles in health science and later worked as a nurse. The records show positions dating back to around 2016 and continuing through at least 2023. These claims have not been independently verified by HT.com and should be treated as unconfirmed.
What happened on Saturday?
According to a statement from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), federal agents were conducting a targeted operation in Minneapolis when Pretti approached US Border Patrol officers with a handgun and two magazines.
The DHS said officers tried to disarm him but that he “violently resisted,” prompting an agent to fire what the agency described as defensive shots. Medics provided aid at the scene, but Pretti was pronounced dead there.
"At 9:05 AM CT, as DHS law enforcement officers were conducting a targeted operation in Minneapolis against an illegal alien wanted for violent assault, an individual approached US Border Patrol officers with a 9 mm semi-automatic handgun, seen here," DHS said in a statement
"The officers attempted to disarm the suspect but the armed suspect violently resisted. More details on the armed struggle are forthcoming."
“Fearing for his life and the lives and safety of fellow officers, an agent fired defensive shots. Medics on scene immediately delivered medical aid to the subject but was pronounced dead at the scene."
