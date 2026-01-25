Alex Pretti: Minneapolis shooting suspect's alleged photos, videos and social media profiles surface

Alex Jeffrey Pretti was identified as the man fatally shot by Border Patrol agents in Minneapolis on Saturday, the Star Tribune first reported, citing two sources. This comes after police officials confirmed that the man was 37 years old and local, believed to be a US citizen. Paramedics carry a man on a stretcher near the scene where federal agents fatally shot a man while trying to detain him (REUTERS)

Soon after Pretti was identified, social media users and reporters dug out his alleged photos and social media profiles.

“Alex Pretti, the man killed by federal agents today in Minneapolis. appears to have been a registered nurse, an athlete, a son and a brother, with ties to Colorado and Wisconsin. Here is a photo he used for several accounts,” investigative journalist Jacqueline Sweet reported on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

Read More: Alex Jeffrey Pretti: 5 key things about Minneapolis Border Patrol shooting suspect