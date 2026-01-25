Alex Pretti: Minneapolis shooting suspect's alleged photos, videos and social media profiles surface
Alex Jeffrey Pretti was identified as the man fatally shot by Border Patrol agents in Minneapolis on Saturday
Alex Jeffrey Pretti was identified as the man fatally shot by Border Patrol agents in Minneapolis on Saturday, the Star Tribune first reported, citing two sources. This comes after police officials confirmed that the man was 37 years old and local, believed to be a US citizen.
Soon after Pretti was identified, social media users and reporters dug out his alleged photos and social media profiles.
“Alex Pretti, the man killed by federal agents today in Minneapolis. appears to have been a registered nurse, an athlete, a son and a brother, with ties to Colorado and Wisconsin. Here is a photo he used for several accounts,” investigative journalist Jacqueline Sweet reported on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.
“Records show Alex Jeffery Pretti, the man shot in Minneapolis today, attended the University of Minnesota. State records show Pretti was issued a nursing license in 2021, and it remains active through March 2026,” another person tweeted, sharing a screenshot of a LinkedIn profile.
Scary video showing Alex Pretti's shooting
Meanwhile, Drop Site News obtained a new video of the shooting incident. The handle stated that the footage was taken by a woman wearing pink clothes. In the clip, the woman could be heard calling for help after shots were fired. “What the f**k did you do? Call the ambulance. Someone please call 911," she says repeatedly.
“Another angle of federal agents killing a Minnesota legal observer, which appears to come from the direction of the woman in pink filming from the sidewalk,” Drop Site News tweeted.
Meanwhile, Department of Homeland Security spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement that federal officers were conducting an operation as part of the Trump administration's immigration crackdown and fired “defensive shots” after Pretti, with a handgun, approached them and “violently resisted” when officers tried to disarm him. Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara said police believe the man was a “lawful gun owner with a permit to carry.”
Yash Bajaj is a part of the US team at Hindustan Times. With over four years of experience covering the US, he has developed passion for American football, NBA and other non-cricket sports. In free time, you will find Yash toying with AI tools, watching movies and discussing conspiracy theories. Read More