Who was Alex Jeffrey Pretti? Minneapolis man fatally shot by federal agents identified

The man fatally shot by federal agents in Minneapolis on Saturday morning has been identified as Alex Jeffrey Pretti, according to sources familiar with the matter who spoke to the Minnesota Star Tribune. Federal agents detain people at the scene of a shooting involving federal immigration agents in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S., January 24, 2026. (REUTERS)

Who was Alex Jeffrey Pretti? In a press conference earlier in the day, Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara said the man was a 37-year-old white Minneapolis resident believed to be a US citizen and a lawful gun owner with a permit to carry.

Also Read: Alex Jeffrey Pretti: 5 key things about Minneapolis Border Patrol shooting suspect

DHS statement The Department of Homeland Security said in a statement that the man was armed with a handgun and two magazines and that officers attempted to disarm him.

According to DHS, he “violently resisted,” prompting an agent to fire defensive shots. Officials said medics provided aid at the scene, but he was pronounced dead there.

"At 9:05 AM CT, as DHS law enforcement officers were conducting a targeted operation in Minneapolis against an illegal alien wanted for violent assault, an individual approached US Border Patrol officers with a 9 mm semi-automatic handgun, seen here," DHS said in a statement

"The officers attempted to disarm the suspect but the armed suspect violently resisted. More details on the armed struggle are forthcoming."

“Fearing for his life and the lives and safety of fellow officers, an agent fired defensive shots. Medics on scene immediately delivered medical aid to the subject but was pronounced dead at the scene."

Also Read: Minneapolis shooting: ICE agent says ‘Boo hoo’ to angry protesters after killing of ‘armed man’