Who was Alex Jeffrey Pretti? Minneapolis man fatally shot by federal agents identified
Alex Jeffrey Pretti was 37 years old and lived in Minneapolis. Local authorities have said he was a US citizen and a lawful gun owner with a carry permit.
The man fatally shot by federal agents in Minneapolis on Saturday morning has been identified as Alex Jeffrey Pretti, according to sources familiar with the matter who spoke to the Minnesota Star Tribune.
Who was Alex Jeffrey Pretti?
In a press conference earlier in the day, Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara said the man was a 37-year-old white Minneapolis resident believed to be a US citizen and a lawful gun owner with a permit to carry.
Also Read: Alex Jeffrey Pretti: 5 key things about Minneapolis Border Patrol shooting suspect
DHS statement
The Department of Homeland Security said in a statement that the man was armed with a handgun and two magazines and that officers attempted to disarm him.
According to DHS, he “violently resisted,” prompting an agent to fire defensive shots. Officials said medics provided aid at the scene, but he was pronounced dead there.
"At 9:05 AM CT, as DHS law enforcement officers were conducting a targeted operation in Minneapolis against an illegal alien wanted for violent assault, an individual approached US Border Patrol officers with a 9 mm semi-automatic handgun, seen here," DHS said in a statement
"The officers attempted to disarm the suspect but the armed suspect violently resisted. More details on the armed struggle are forthcoming."
“Fearing for his life and the lives and safety of fellow officers, an agent fired defensive shots. Medics on scene immediately delivered medical aid to the subject but was pronounced dead at the scene."
Also Read: Minneapolis shooting: ICE agent says ‘Boo hoo’ to angry protesters after killing of ‘armed man’
Videos surface
Video circulating on social media appears to show several federal agents wrestling with the man before multiple shots are fired. Another clip shows agents approaching and then pushing the individual in the moments before the encounter.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan is part of the digital team at Hindustan Times. With over seven years of journalism experience, she specialises in US news, covering everything from politics and entertainment to crime and sports. When not working, she is either debating on Reddit or daydreaming about her next travel adventure.Read More