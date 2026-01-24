Minneapolis shooting: ICE agent says ‘Boo hoo’ to angry protesters after killing of ‘armed man’

Federal immigration officers shot and killed a 37-year-old man in Minneapolis, prompting hundreds of protesters to gather in a city. MINNEAPOLIS shooting: Protestors raise their hands while approaching federal agents amid protests following a shooting on January 24, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Getty Images via AFP)

Tricia McLaughlin, a spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security, confirmed that the man was armed with a firearm and two magazines. Additionally, DHS released a photograph of a handgun that they claimed belonged to the man who was shot.

The identity of the deceased is yet to be revealed by the authorities.

Minneapolis shooting: Protest erupts as officer says ‘Boo hoo’ to angry crowd Following the Minneapolis shooting, an angry crowd assembled and hurled insults at federal officers, labeling them as “cowards” and urging them to leave the area.

In a mocking manner, one officer retorted as he departed, saying: “Boo hoo,” Associated Press reported.

The intersection where the incident took place has been cordoned off, with border patrol agents present, equipped with batons.

Tear gas has been released, and the sound of munitions, including flash-bang grenades utilized for crowd control, can be heard in proximity to the site of the shooting in south Minneapolis, as per AP.

A haze of tear gas lingers above the street, while the protesters remain steadfast at the location.

Minneapolis police chief's press conference In a press conference, police chief of Minneapolis, Brian O’Hara, acknowledged the public's anger regarding the recent fatal shooting.

He urged federal personnel present in the city to act with discipline and compassion.

O’Hara further stated that the people gathered to protest at the site of the shooting in south Minneapolis were participating in an “unlawful assembly”.

“There is a lot of anger and questions around what has happened,” he mentioned.

He appealed for calm and implored the public to refrain from causing damage to the city.

Minneapolis’ mayor, Jacob Frey, is currently addressing the situation, and we will provide his comments as soon as possible. He has appealed to President Donald Trump to “end this operation” and “take immediate action to remove these federal agents”.