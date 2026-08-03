Monty Roberts cause of death, net worth, and family in focus as beloved ‘horse whisperer’ dies at 91

Monty Roberts the beloved ‘horse whisperer’ died on Friday in Solvang, California, at the age of 91. Monty was known for his humane and nonviolent ways of training wild and untamed horses, and his methods influenced many equestrian professionals. Monty Roberts died at the age of 91 on July 31. (Facebook/Monty Roberts)

His death was announced by daughter Debbie Roberts Loucks. She stated that Monty had passed away due to complications from an autoimmune disease as per New York Times.

“It is with profound sadness that I share the passing of my father, Monty Roberts, on July 31, 2026. For the world, he was known as the man who listens to horses. To me, he was simply Dad, a man of extraordinary kindness, unwavering integrity, and an unshakable belief that trust could accomplish what force never could. For more than eight decades, he dedicated his life to changing the way people understand and work with horses. His mission reached far beyond horsemanship. He believed that true leadership is built on communication, patience, empathy, and respect; lessons that have touched the lives of countless people around the world,” the statement read.

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"Our family is deeply grateful for the love, friendship, and support you have shown him throughout his remarkable life. Your letters, visits, stories, and shared experiences have meant more than you could ever know. Together, you became part of a worldwide community united by a common belief that both horses and people thrive when they are treated with kindness and understanding.

While our hearts are broken, we also find comfort in knowing that his legacy lives on every time someone chooses compassion over force, listens before asking, and seeks a better partnership with their horse. As his daughter, I have always known that one day I would be entrusted with carrying his life's work forward. That responsibility is one I accept with humility, gratitude, and determination. Together with our family and our dedicated team, we remain committed to preserving and sharing the philosophy that meant everything to him. One of the most meaningful ways to honor and continue Monty's legacy is to learn the gentle methods he devoted his life to teaching. We hope you'll join us at the Monty Roberts International Learning Center in beautiful Solvang, California, or continue learning through his MontyRobertsUniversity.com online," it added.