Can stress trigger autoimmune disease? Doctor explains how it can impact your physiological functions and overall health

Dr Kunal Sood, an anaesthesiologist and interventional pain medicine physician, is breaking down the profound physiological effects of stress that many people often overlook. In an Instagram video shared on June 13, the physician explains how chronic stress does not just affect mental well-being – it may even act as a trigger for autoimmune diseases in some people.

Stress is often dismissed as a mental health issue – something that affects only your mood, emotions, or state of mind. But experts warn that its effects run far deeper. When stress becomes chronic, it can quietly alter several vital processes in the body, often long before any obvious symptoms appear. It is only when health complications begin to surface that many people realise the true cost of prolonged stress.

The physical impact of stress According to Dr Sood, the human body is designed to cope with short-term stress, but when stress becomes chronic and persistent, it can begin to take a serious toll on your health. While many people view stress as merely a temporary psychological challenge, they often overlook its far-reaching physical effects. The physician explains that prolonged or severe stress can elevate cortisol levels, trigger chronic inflammation, and alter immune signalling pathways, creating conditions that may increase a person's susceptibility to autoimmune diseases.

He notes, “What people don't see is what stress may be doing inside your body. Short-term stress is something the body is built to handle. But when stress becomes severe or prolonged, the immune system can start behaving differently. Over time, stress hormones, inflammation, and changes in immune signalling can all lower the threshold for autoimmune flares in people who are already vulnerable.”

Can stress trigger autoimmune diseases? Dr Sood highlights that several studies have found that people who experience major life stressors or trauma-related disorders may have a higher risk of developing autoimmune conditions later in life. However, he cautions that this does not mean stress is the sole or direct cause of these diseases. Instead, stress may act as a trigger or an amplifier by increasing inflammation and altering immune responses, potentially creating a biological environment that predisposes some individuals to autoimmune disorders.

He explains, “In fact, large studies have found that people who experience major life stressors or trauma-related disorders do have a higher risk of developing autoimmune conditions later on. That doesn't mean stress alone causes autoimmune disease, but it can act as a trigger, amplify inflammation, and make an underlying predisposition more likely to surface. That's why managing stress isn't just about mental health; it's also about supporting your physical health, immune system, and long-term well-being.”

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