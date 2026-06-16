Nutrition to heal inflammation: Health coach shares 6 whole-foods recipes that can soothe your body from within

Inflammation is the body’s natural response to infection, injury or harmful irritants, but when it becomes chronic, it can quietly contribute to a range of health problems, from digestive issues to metabolic and heart-related conditions. While factors such as stress, poor sleep and a sedentary lifestyle can fuel inflammation, nutrition also plays a major role. The foods you eat every day can either aggravate the gut and trigger inflammatory processes or provide the nutrients needed to support healing and balance. Choosing wholesome, minimally processed ingredients rich in fibre, antioxidants and healthy fats may help calm inflammation and support overall healing. Read more to check out anti-inflammatory recipes! (Unsplash)

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Malvika Sahgal, a health coach specialising in hormones, weight loss and child nutrition, has shared six nourishing recipes that can help reduce inflammation and promote healing from within through wholesome, nutrient-rich ingredients. In an Instagram post shared on May 28, the health coach explains, “Simple, whole-food based meals that support gut health, reduce bloating, and help your body feel lighter and more balanced over time. When you consistently choose anti-inflammatory ingredients, your body starts responding from within.”