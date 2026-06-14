Craving pizza but without the guilt? Try this chicken and eggs pizza recipe that packs a total of 85 grams of protein

Craving a cheesy, indulgent pizza but not the extra carbs and calorie overload that often come with it? While traditional pizzas can be delicious, they may not always fit into your nutrition goals, especially if you're trying to increase your protein intake. The good news is that you don't have to give up your favourite comfort food. By swapping the usual dough base for protein-rich ingredients, you can enjoy a satisfying pizza that delivers on flavour without the guilt. If that sounds like your kind of meal, this high-protein pizza recipe might be exactly what you're looking for. Read more to check out the full recipe! (Unsplash)

Also Read | Craving something indulgent for dinner? Try this healthy, high-protein Iffa chicken recipe packed with bold flavours

Fitness coach and food blogger Ralston D'Souza, known for sharing nutritious, high-protein recipes on social media, has revealed a simple yet protein-packed pizza recipe that swaps the traditional dough base for a combination of chicken and eggs. The easy-to-make dish delivers an impressive 85 grams of protein while satisfying pizza cravings, making it a healthier alternative for those looking to boost their protein intake.

In an Instagram video shared on June 13, the fitness influencer explains, “This entire high-protein pizza is around 950 calories with 85 grams of protein. Honestly, I had my doubts on this one, but it actually is really good. The base tastes like salami. The pizza sauce and the cheese really bring it together. I'm going to give this one a nine on 10. It is super simple, very easy to make, tasty, good macros, and healthy. This is a great base if you want to incorporate pizza in your diet. Add more toppings. Get creative. It is really, really, really good for these minimal ingredients.”