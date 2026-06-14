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    Chef Kunal Kapur’s High Protein Restaurant Style Dal Makhani For A Balanced Family Meals And Better Nutrition

    Chef Kunal Kapur's Zero-Oil Dal Makhani uses slow-cooked lentils and kidney beans to create a lighter, protein-rich version of the Indian favourite.

    Published on: Jun 14, 2026 11:57 AM IST
    By Tarishi Shrivastava
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    Slow-cooked black lentils, rajma, tomatoes, and aromatic spices can create a creamy meal without relying on heavy butter or cream. Chef Kunal Kapur's zero-oil dal makhani is a Indian Classic remaking of a beloved North Indian recipe with a lighter approach while preserving its rich taste and smooth texture. Popular among fans of chef kunal kapur zero oil dal makhani, this version offers a wholesome option for those looking for nutritious everyday meals.

    Chef Kunal Kapur’s High Protein Restaurant Style Dal Makhani (Freepik)
    Chef Kunal Kapur’s High Protein Restaurant Style Dal Makhani (Freepik)

    Dal makhani traces its roots to the Punjab region, where black lentils and kidney beans have long been staples of family meals. In this healthier adaptation, slow-cooked urad dal and rajma provide plant protein, dietary fibre, iron, magnesium, and complex carbohydrates">plant protein, dietary fibre, iron, magnesium, and complex carbohydrates that release energy gradually. Tomatoes, onions, garlic, ginger, cumin, and turmeric contribute antioxidants and natural compounds">antioxidants and natural compounds that support digestion and overall wellness. This healthy high protein dal makhani recipe also avoids excess saturated fat while keeping the dish creamy through careful cooking.

    To make this dish start by soaking black lentils and rajma before cooking them until soft and creamy. Fresh tomatoes, onions, garlic, ginger, and spices are simmered together to create a flavourful base without using oil or butter. Slow cooking helps the lentils naturally thicken the gravy, while herbs and mild seasonings add freshness. This approach to how to make dal makhani without oil creates a balanced meal that pairs well with rotis, brown rice, or millet and works especially well during summer because it feels lighter than richer restaurant versions.

    Regular dal makhani often includes generous amounts of butter, cream, and ghee to achieve its creamy consistency. This recipe depends on the natural starch from slow-cooked lentils and kidney beans instead. The result is a low calorie Indian dal recipe with more protein and fibre, reduced saturated fat, and a rich taste that makes healthy eating easier without sacrificing flavour.

    Zero-Oil Dal Makhani vs Classic Dal Makhani: Which One Is Better for Healthy Eating?

    Feature

    Zero-Oil Dal Makhani

    Classic Dal Makhani

    Cooking Fat

    No added oil or butter

    Butter, cream, and ghee

    Protein Content

    High

    High

    Calories

    Lower

    Higher

    Saturated Fat

    Low

    Higher

    Fibre

    Rich

    Rich

    Texture

    Naturally creamy

    Rich and buttery

    Heart-Friendly

    Yes

    Moderate

    Weight-Loss Friendly

    Better suited

    Occasional treat

    Main Ingredients

    Urad dal, rajma, spices

    Urad dal, rajma, cream, butter

    Best For

    Everyday healthy meals

    Festive dining

    Quick Facts About This Healthy Dal

    Preparation Time: 15 minutes

    Cooking Time: 45 minutes

    Total Time: 1 hour

    Servings: 4

    Difficulty: Easy

    Cuisine: North Indian

    Main Ingredient: Black lentils and rajma

    Best Served With: Brown rice or whole wheat roti

    Chef Kunal Kapur's Zero-Oil Dal Makhani Recipe

    Slow-cooked lentils, rajma, and aromatic spices create a creamy, protein-rich dal without butter, cream, or extra oil.

    Ingredients

    • 1 cup whole black urad dal
    • ¼ cup rajma
    • 2 tomatoes, pureed
    • 1 onion, finely chopped
    • 1 tablespoon ginger-garlic paste
    • 2 green chillies, chopped
    • 1 teaspoon cumin seeds
    • ½ teaspoon turmeric powder
    • 1 teaspoon coriander powder
    • ½ teaspoon red chilli powder
    • 1 teaspoon garam masala
    • Salt to taste
    • 4 cups water
    • 2 tablespoons coriander leaves
    • 1 tablespoon lemon juice

    Instructions

    1. Soak the urad dal and rajma overnight for better cooking and digestion.
    2. Pressure cook the lentils and beans until soft and creamy.
    3. Cook onions, tomatoes, ginger, garlic, and spices in a non-stick pan with a splash of water.
    4. Add the cooked lentils and rajma to the prepared masala mixture.
    5. Simmer the dal over low heat until it develops a rich consistency.
    6. Stir the dal occasionally to create a naturally creamy texture.
    7. Add garam masala and adjust the seasoning according to taste.
    8. Mix in lemon juice and fresh coriander before serving.
    9. Cook for a few extra minutes to blend the flavours well.
    10. Serve the dal hot with brown rice or whole wheat rotis.

    Smart Tips to Make Zero-Oil Dal Makhani Even Healthier

    1. Soak the lentils overnight to improve digestion and nutrient absorption.
    2. Add extra rajma to naturally increase the protein and fibre content.
    3. Include spinach or methi leaves to boost iron and vitamin intake.
    4. Use fresh tomatoes instead of packaged puree to reduce sodium.
    5. Add grated bottle gourd for extra fibre and hydration.
    6. Sprinkle flaxseeds before serving for healthy omega-3 fats.
    7. Stir in fresh coriander to enhance flavour and antioxidants.
    8. Pair the dal with brown rice or millet instead of refined grains.
    9. Reduce the amount of salt and rely on herbs and spices for flavour.
    10. Serve the meal with fresh salad to add vitamins and crunch.

    Nutritional Value of Zero-Oil Dal Makhani

    Zero-Oil Dal Makhani combines lentils, kidney beans, and spices to provide balanced plant protein and essential nutrients">plant protein and essential nutrients.

    Nutrient

    Approximate Amount Per Serving

    Calories

    280 kcal

    Protein

    18 g

    Carbohydrates

    42 g

    Fat

    2 g

    Fibre

    14 g

    Calcium

    90 mg

    Iron

    5 mg

    Potassium

    760 mg

    Magnesium

    95 mg

    Folate

    180 mcg

    FAQs

    Is Chef Kunal Kapur's Zero-Oil Dal Makhani good for weight loss?

    Chef Kunal Kapur's Zero-Oil Dal Makhani provides protein and fibre with lower calories, making the recipe suitable for balanced diets.

    How does Chef Kunal Kapur's Zero-Oil Dal Makhani become creamy without butter?

    Chef Kunal Kapur's Zero-Oil Dal Makhani develops natural creaminess through slow cooking and well-cooked lentils.

    Which foods pair best with Chef Kunal Kapur's Zero-Oil Dal Makhani?

    Chef Kunal Kapur's Zero-Oil Dal Makhani pairs well with brown rice, millet, whole wheat rotis, and fresh vegetable salads.

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