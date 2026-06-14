Chef Kunal Kapur’s High Protein Restaurant Style Dal Makhani For A Balanced Family Meals And Better Nutrition

Slow-cooked black lentils, rajma, tomatoes, and aromatic spices can create a creamy meal without relying on heavy butter or cream. Chef Kunal Kapur's zero-oil dal makhani is a Indian Classic remaking of a beloved North Indian recipe with a lighter approach while preserving its rich taste and smooth texture. Popular among fans of chef kunal kapur zero oil dal makhani, this version offers a wholesome option for those looking for nutritious everyday meals. Chef Kunal Kapur’s High Protein Restaurant Style Dal Makhani (Freepik)

Dal makhani traces its roots to the Punjab region, where black lentils and kidney beans have long been staples of family meals. In this healthier adaptation, slow-cooked urad dal and rajma provide plant protein, dietary fibre, iron, magnesium, and complex carbohydrates">plant protein, dietary fibre, iron, magnesium, and complex carbohydrates that release energy gradually. Tomatoes, onions, garlic, ginger, cumin, and turmeric contribute antioxidants and natural compounds">antioxidants and natural compounds that support digestion and overall wellness. This healthy high protein dal makhani recipe also avoids excess saturated fat while keeping the dish creamy through careful cooking.

To make this dish start by soaking black lentils and rajma before cooking them until soft and creamy. Fresh tomatoes, onions, garlic, ginger, and spices are simmered together to create a flavourful base without using oil or butter. Slow cooking helps the lentils naturally thicken the gravy, while herbs and mild seasonings add freshness. This approach to how to make dal makhani without oil creates a balanced meal that pairs well with rotis, brown rice, or millet and works especially well during summer because it feels lighter than richer restaurant versions.

Regular dal makhani often includes generous amounts of butter, cream, and ghee to achieve its creamy consistency. This recipe depends on the natural starch from slow-cooked lentils and kidney beans instead. The result is a low calorie Indian dal recipe with more protein and fibre, reduced saturated fat, and a rich taste that makes healthy eating easier without sacrificing flavour.