Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Raundh Ki Kheer Recipe, A Nutritious Summer Dessert with Natural Sweetness and Cooling Properties

    Raundh ki kheer is a slow-cooked milk dessert made with grains and natural ingredients, known for its cooling nature and digestive benefits in summer.

    Published on: Apr 29, 2026 12:56 PM IST
    By Tarishi Shrivastava
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    A thick, creamy dessert gently cooked over time can bring a sense of ease to summer meals. Raundh ki kheer is a slow-cooked Indian dessert known in parts of North India, especially rural regions, where cooking over low heat was a daily practice that enhanced both flavour and texture.

    Raundh Ki Kheer Recipe (Freepik)
    Raundh Ki Kheer Recipe (Freepik)

    Raundh ki kheer is made by slowly simmering milk with broken grains like wheat, rice, or millets. The slow cooking">slow cooking process allows the ingredients to blend naturally, creating a smooth and rich texture. This method also helps release natural sweetness from the grains, reducing the need for added sugar.

    This dessert is different from regular kheer because it is cooked for a longer time on low heat, giving it a thicker consistency and deeper flavour. Unlike quick versions, raundh ki kheer develops a natural creaminess and a slightly nutty taste that feels balanced and easy to enjoy.

    Raundh ki kheer is often connected to summer because it is served slightly cooled, making it suitable for hot weather. Milk provides calcium and protein">calcium and protein, while grains add fibre that supports digestion. Natural sweeteners">Natural sweeteners like dates, jaggery, or raisins can be used instead of refined sugar, making it a better choice among healthy Indian sweets and gut friendly foods.

    The Healthy Diffrence Between Raundh Ki Kheer And Regular Kheer

    Raundh Ki Kheer

    Regular Kheer

    Slow-cooked on low heat

    Cooked relatively quickly

    Uses grains like wheat or millet

    Usually uses rice

    Naturally thick and creamy

    Moderately thick

    Develops deeper flavour over time

    Lighter flavour

    Uses natural sweetness options

    Often uses sugar

    Quick Recipe Overview

    • Prep Time: 15 minutes
    • Cook Time: 45–60 minutes
    • Servings: 3–4 bowls
    • Calories: 220–260 calories per serving
    • Flavour Profile: Mildly sweet, creamy, slightly nutty
    • Nutrition: Contains protein, calcium, fibre, and natural energy
    • Difficulty: Easy to Moderate

    Slow-Cooked Raundh Ki Kheer with Creamy Texture and Mild Sweetness

    This kheer has a thick and creamy texture with a gentle nutty flavour from grains and a rich taste from milk. Slow cooking creates a smooth consistency that feels light when served slightly cooled, making it suitable for summer desserts and everyday meals.

    Ingredients

    • 1/2 cup broken wheat or rice
    • 1 litre milk
    • 6–8 soaked dates or 2 tablespoons grated jaggery
    • 1/2 teaspoon cardamom powder
    • 1 tablespoon chopped almonds
    • 1 tablespoon chopped cashews
    • 1 tablespoon raisins
    • 1 teaspoon ghee (optional)

    Step-by-Step Instructions

    1. Wash the broken wheat or rice thoroughly and soak it in water for 10 to 15 minutes. Drain and keep aside.
    2. Heat milk in a heavy-bottomed pan and bring it to a gentle boil.
    3. Add the soaked grain to the milk and cook on low heat. Stir occasionally to prevent sticking.
    4. Continue cooking for 40 to 50 minutes until the grains become soft and the milk thickens.
    5. Add soaked dates or grated jaggery and mix well until dissolved.
    6. Add cardamom powder, nuts, and raisins. Stir gently.
    7. Cook for a few more minutes, then switch off the heat.
    8. Let it cool slightly before serving. It can also be chilled for a more refreshing taste.

    Smart Cooking Tips for Perfect Raundh Ki Kheer

    • Choose the Right Pan
      A heavy-bottomed pan helps prevent sticking and keeps the milk from burning.
    • Slow Cooking Makes a Difference
      Low heat allows flavours to develop naturally and gives a richer texture.
    • Keep Stirring Gently
      Regular stirring ensures a smooth consistency and prevents lumps from forming.
    • Soak for Better Texture
      Soaked grains cook evenly and blend well with milk for a softer result.
    • Add Sweetness at the Right Time
      Natural sweeteners like dates or jaggery work best when added after cooking.
    • Control the Thickness Easily
      Adjust consistency by adding warm milk if the kheer becomes too thick.
    • Serve at the Right Temperature
      Slightly cooled kheer feels lighter and more suitable for summer days.
    • Enhance with Nuts and Texture
      Chopped nuts add a gentle crunch and improve both taste and nutrition.

    Nutritional Value of Raundh Ki Kheer

    Report by USDA Name: Dairy and Products Annual">Report by USDA Name: Dairy and Products Annual shows that, raundh ki kheer provides a mix of protein, fibre, and essential nutrients, making it a balanced dessert option.

    Nutrient

    Amount Per Serving

    Energy

    240 calories

    Protein

    7 g

    Carbohydrates

    30 g

    Fibre

    3 g

    Fat

    9 g

    Calcium

    180 mg

    Iron

    2 mg

    Ingredient-Based Nutritional Benefits

    Each ingredient contributes to making this dessert nourishing and balanced.

    Ingredient

    Benefit

    Milk

    Provides calcium and protein

    Grains

    Add fibre and natural energy

    Dates/Jaggery

    Natural sweetness with minerals

    Nuts

    Healthy fats and texture

    Cardamom

    Enhances flavour

    FAQs

    Can raundh ki kheer be made with millet?

    Yes. Millets can be used instead of wheat or rice for a different flavour.

    Can sugar be added instead of dates?

    Natural sweeteners like dates or jaggery are better options.

    Can this recipe be made vegan?

    Yes. Plant-based milk can be used instead of dairy milk.

    recommendedIcon
    Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

    Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
    News/Lifestyle/Recipe/Raundh Ki Kheer Recipe, A Nutritious Summer Dessert With Natural Sweetness And Cooling Properties
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    • shineLogo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes