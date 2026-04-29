Raundh Ki Kheer Recipe, A Nutritious Summer Dessert with Natural Sweetness and Cooling Properties

A thick, creamy dessert gently cooked over time can bring a sense of ease to summer meals. Raundh ki kheer is a slow-cooked Indian dessert known in parts of North India, especially rural regions, where cooking over low heat was a daily practice that enhanced both flavour and texture. Raundh Ki Kheer Recipe (Freepik)

Raundh ki kheer is made by slowly simmering milk with broken grains like wheat, rice, or millets. The slow cooking">slow cooking process allows the ingredients to blend naturally, creating a smooth and rich texture. This method also helps release natural sweetness from the grains, reducing the need for added sugar.

This dessert is different from regular kheer because it is cooked for a longer time on low heat, giving it a thicker consistency and deeper flavour. Unlike quick versions, raundh ki kheer develops a natural creaminess and a slightly nutty taste that feels balanced and easy to enjoy.

Raundh ki kheer is often connected to summer because it is served slightly cooled, making it suitable for hot weather. Milk provides calcium and protein">calcium and protein, while grains add fibre that supports digestion. Natural sweeteners">Natural sweeteners like dates, jaggery, or raisins can be used instead of refined sugar, making it a better choice among healthy Indian sweets and gut friendly foods.