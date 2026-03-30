Healthy Mango Rice Ice Cream Recipe for a Refreshing Summer Dessert

A scoop of mango rice ice cream can make summer afternoons feel more refreshing. This healthy mango rice ice cream recipe blends juicy ripe mangoes with soft cooked rice and chilled milk to create a creamy, no-churn dessert that feels fresh, light, and perfect for hot days. Healthy Mango Rice Ice Cream Recipe (Freepik)

Ripe mangoes bring natural sweetness, bright colour, and vitamin A and C to this homemade mango ice cream. Their soft texture blends beautifully into the mixture, reducing the need for extra sugar. Such qualities make mango one of the most loved fruits for healthy mango dessert ideas during warmer months.

Cooked rice may seem unusual in an ice cream recipe, yet it creates a soft and creamy texture once blended. Rice also makes the dessert more filling and gives the ice cream a naturally thick consistency without needing eggs or condensed milk. This viral mango rice ice cream trend has become popular because it turns everyday ingredients into a refreshing treat.

No-churn mango ice cream recipes like this one are especially useful during summer because they need very little effort. A blender, a few ingredients, and some freezer time are enough to create a healthy homemade ice cream. Light, fruity, and easy to prepare, this mango dessert for summer fits perfectly into family meals and weekend cravings.

Homemade Creamy Mango Rice Ice Cream Recipes Creamy mango rice ice cream offers a soft, rich texture using simple kitchen ingredients. Mango adds natural sweetness and vitamins, while cooked rice gives the dessert a smooth consistency without heavy cream. Milk provides calcium and protein, making this easy mango ice cream a lighter and more refreshing choice for summer.

Ingredients (Serves 4) Ripe mango pieces – 2 cups

Cooked rice – 1 cup

Chilled milk – 1 cup

Honey or jaggery powder – 2 tbsp

Vanilla essence – ½ tsp

Chopped pistachios or almonds – 2 tbsp Steps Add ripe mango pieces, cooked rice, chilled milk, honey, and vanilla essence to a blender jar. Blend until the mixture becomes smooth and creamy without visible rice grains. Taste and adjust the sweetness if needed. Pour the prepared mixture into a freezer-safe container and spread it evenly. Sprinkle chopped pistachios or almonds on top for extra crunch and healthy fats. Cover the container and freeze for about 5–6 hours or until firm. Remove from the freezer a few minutes before serving so it softens slightly. Scoop into bowls and enjoy. Nutritional Value of Healthy Mango Rice Ice Cream Per Serving Healthy mango rice ice cream offers a lighter dessert option with natural sweetness from mango and gentle creaminess from rice and milk. According to USDA, one serving provides energy, small amounts of protein, and important nutrients like vitamin C and calcium, making it a refreshing summer dessert choice.

Nutrient Approximate Amount Per Serving Calories 140–160 kcal Protein 3–4 g Sugar 28–30 g Fibre 1–2 g Fat 2–3 g Vitamin C 18–22 mg Calcium 70–90 mg Potassium 180–220 mg Potassium 500–550 mg FAQs Can mango rice ice cream be made without an ice cream maker? Yes, this mango rice ice cream version is no-churn. Mango ice cream can be prepared easily with a blender and a freezer.

Is mango rice ice cream healthier than regular ice cream? Mango rice ice cream can be lighter because it uses mango, rice, and milk instead of heavy cream and extra sugar.