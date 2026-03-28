High Protein Mango Chutney Recipe: Sweet-Spicy Summer Special For Healthier Achar

Mango flavours can instantly lift the taste of everyday meals, especially during hot weather. Mango chutney recipe blends ripe fruit with spices to create a sweet and spicy chutney that pairs easily with roti, rice, or snacks, making it a popular summer chutney choice. High Protein Mango Chutney Recipe (Freepik)

Mangoes are naturally rich in vitamin A and C, supporting skin health and overall immunity during rising temperatures. Their juicy texture and natural sugars make them suitable for refreshing preparations. Including mango-based dishes in summer meals can also help maintain hydration while adding a vibrant taste to the plate.

Mango chutney stands out as a healthy condiment because it combines fruit with spices like cumin, mustard seeds, or even protein-rich additions like roasted chana or peanuts. These ingredients contribute fibre, plant protein, and digestive support, making the chutney both flavourful and functional in small portions.

Easy to prepare and versatile, this sweet and spicy chutney works well with simple home-cooked meals as well as snacks. Adding mango chutney to daily meals offers a quick way to enhance flavour while including seasonal ingredients that support balanced eating habits and enjoyable summer cooking.

How To Make Delicious Peanut Mango Sweet-Spicy Chutney Peanut mango chutney combines fruity sweetness with nutty richness for a flavour-packed side. Ripe mango adds natural sugars and vitamin support, while peanuts provide plant protein and healthy fats. Mild spices enhance taste and digestion, making this protein-rich chutney a smart healthy condiment for summer meal combinations.

Ingredients (Serves 3–4) Ripe mango (chopped) – 1 cup

Roasted peanuts – ¼ cup

Green chilli – 1

Ginger (grated) – ½ teaspoon

Roasted cumin powder – ½ teaspoon

Lemon juice – 1 teaspoon

Salt – to taste

Jaggery (optional) – 1 teaspoon

Water – 2–3 tablespoons Steps Add chopped ripe mango to a blender jar along with roasted peanuts for a balanced texture. Add green chilli and grated ginger to bring mild heat and digestive support. Sprinkle roasted cumin powder, salt, and jaggery if a slightly sweeter taste is preferred. Pour a small amount of water to help blending and process until the mixture turns smooth yet slightly coarse. Taste and adjust seasoning if needed. Transfer the chutney to a bowl and mix in fresh lemon juice for brightness. Serve immediately as a side with meals or snacks. FAQs How to store homemade mango chutney? Store mango chutney in an airtight container in the refrigerator and use within 2–3 days for best freshness.

Is mango chutney healthy for daily meals? Yes. In small portions, it adds flavour along with vitamins, fibre, and some protein if nuts are included.