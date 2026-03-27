Aam Ka Achaar Recipe: Homemade Raw Mango Pickle for Summer, Packed with Flavor and Benefits

A jar of tangy mango pickle can instantly lift the taste of everyday meals. Aam ka achaar recipe brings together chopped raw mango, aromatic spices, and mustard oil to create a summer pickle that feels vibrant, sharp, and deeply flavourful on the plate. Aam Ka Achaar Recipe (Freepik)

Raw mango, the hero ingredient of this pickle, is naturally rich in vitamin C and plant compounds that may support digestion and immunity during hot weather. Its firm texture allows it to absorb spices beautifully, creating a raw mango pickle that adds both taste and nutritional value to simple dishes like dal, roti, or rice.

Healthy homemade pickle preparations often rely on sun-curing and balanced spice blends. Ingredients such as fenugreek seeds, mustard seeds, turmeric, and asafoetida not only build bold flavour but are also linked with digestive benefits. Small portions of achaar alongside meals can encourage mindful eating habits and add variety without needing heavy gravies or rich accompaniments.

Summer pickle recipes like aam ka achaar also celebrate seasonal produce in a practical way. Preparing a batch at home allows control over oil and salt levels, making it easier to align with weight loss goals and balanced meal planning. Tangy, spicy, and vibrant, this pickle continues to remain a cherished addition to everyday food choices.

How To Make Spicy Mustard Raw Mango Achaar At Home Spicy mustard raw mango achaar brings a sharp, tangy flavour that instantly lifts everyday meals. Juicy raw mango pieces soak up the robust taste of mustard, fenugreek, and red chilli, creating a lively blend that feels especially enjoyable during hot summer days.

Ingredients (Makes approx. 1 medium jar) Raw mangoes (chopped) – 500 g

Mustard seeds (coarsely crushed) – 2 tablespoons

Fenugreek seeds – 1 teaspoon

Turmeric powder – 1 teaspoon

Red chilli powder – 1½ teaspoons

Asafoetida (hing) – a pinch

Salt – 2 teaspoons (or to taste)

Mustard oil – ½ cup Steps Wash raw mangoes thoroughly and wipe them completely dry before chopping into medium-sized pieces. Spread the pieces on a cloth for some time to remove any remaining moisture. Heat mustard oil until it reaches a light smoking point, then cool it slightly. In a large bowl, mix chopped mango with crushed mustard seeds, fenugreek seeds, turmeric powder, red chilli powder, asafoetida, and salt. Pour the cooled mustard oil over the mixture and combine gently so all pieces get evenly coated. Transfer the pickle into a clean, dry glass jar and keep it in sunlight for three to four days, shaking the jar daily for proper flavour blending. FAQs How long does homemade aam ka achaar last? Homemade raw mango pickle can stay fresh for several months if stored in a clean, airtight jar with enough oil covering the pieces.

Is aam ka achaar good for digestion? Yes. Spices like mustard, fenugreek, and asafoetida are often linked with digestive benefits when consumed in small portions.