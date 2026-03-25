Chef Kunal Kapur's Aam Panna: A Perfect Summer Drink Recipe You Must Try to Beat the Heat
Chef Kunal Kapur’s Aam Panna recipe uses raw mangoes and spices. A refreshing summer drink that supports hydration, energy balance, and seasonal cooling.
Bright sunshine and mango cravings often arrive together, making Aam Panna a popular summer drink choice. Chef Kunal Kapur’s summer drink ideas bring quick, flavourful recipes that suit busy kitchens, and his take on homemade Aam Panna stands out for its vibrant taste and simple preparation style. This tangy mango-based beverage is perfect to add into your daily routine during summers.
Raw green mango, the star ingredient of this Aam Panna recipe, is valued for its natural cooling properties and vitamin C content. Such seasonal fruits help maintain hydration and electrolyte balance during rising temperatures. Including Aam Panna for hot weather meals can support energy levels and encourage regular fluid intake through naturally flavoured drinks rather than packaged options.
Refreshing summer drinks like this one also offer flexibility in preparation. Spices such as roasted cumin, black salt, or mint can be adjusted to suit personal taste while still enhancing digestive ease. Homemade Aam Panna variations shared by Chef Kunal Kapur highlight how seasonal ingredients can be transformed into light, tangy beverages that complement everyday meals.
Easy preparation and bold flavour make this refreshing summer drink suitable for family gatherings, midday breaks, or festive menus. Adding such summer drinks recipe ideas to weekly planning helps create enjoyable hydration habits while celebrating the bright taste of mango season.
Chef Kunal Kapur Style Aam Panna for Summer Cooling and Hydration
Tangy raw mango Aam Panna offers a vibrant balance of sweet and spiced flavours suited for hot days. Raw mango supports vitamin C intake and electrolyte balance, while mint provides a cooling touch. Roasted cumin and black salt enhance digestion, making this refreshing drink a practical seasonal hydration choice.
Ingredients (Serves 6–8 glasses)
- Raw mangoes – 500 g
- Sugar – 1 cup
- Black salt – 1 teaspoon
- Roasted cumin powder – 1 tablespoon
- Fresh mint leaves – a handful
- Water – 2 litres
- Regular salt – to taste
- Pepper powder – ½ teaspoon
- Chilli powder – ¾ teaspoon
- Ice cubes – a few
Steps
- Peel the raw mangoes and cut them into rough chunks, keeping the seeds aside.
- Place the pieces and seeds in a deep pan and add water, sugar, salt, black salt, roasted cumin powder, pepper powder, and chilli powder.
- Bring the mixture to a boil, then cover and simmer on low heat for about 25–30 minutes until the mango turns soft and pulpy.
- Allow it to cool completely before scraping the pulp from the seeds and returning it to the pan mixture.
- Transfer the thick mango syrup to a blender along with fresh mint leaves and blend until smooth.
- Store the concentrate chilled.
- To serve, add ice, syrup, and water.
FAQs
How to make Aam Panna at home easily?
Boil raw mangoes with spices and sugar, blend into a thick syrup, then dilute with chilled water and ice before serving.
Is Aam Panna good for summer hydration?
Yes. Raw mango and added spices help maintain fluid balance and support energy levels during hot weather.
How long can homemade Aam Panna syrup be stored?
The thick mango syrup can be stored in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to two weeks.
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