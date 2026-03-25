Chef Kunal Kapur's Aam Panna: A Perfect Summer Drink Recipe You Must Try to Beat the Heat

Bright sunshine and mango cravings often arrive together, making Aam Panna a popular summer drink choice. Chef Kunal Kapur’s summer drink ideas bring quick, flavourful recipes that suit busy kitchens, and his take on homemade Aam Panna stands out for its vibrant taste and simple preparation style. This tangy mango-based beverage is perfect to add into your daily routine during summers. Chef Kunal Kapur's Aam Panna (Freepik)

Raw green mango, the star ingredient of this Aam Panna recipe, is valued for its natural cooling properties and vitamin C content. Such seasonal fruits help maintain hydration and electrolyte balance during rising temperatures. Including Aam Panna for hot weather meals can support energy levels and encourage regular fluid intake through naturally flavoured drinks rather than packaged options.

Refreshing summer drinks like this one also offer flexibility in preparation. Spices such as roasted cumin, black salt, or mint can be adjusted to suit personal taste while still enhancing digestive ease. Homemade Aam Panna variations shared by Chef Kunal Kapur highlight how seasonal ingredients can be transformed into light, tangy beverages that complement everyday meals.

Easy preparation and bold flavour make this refreshing summer drink suitable for family gatherings, midday breaks, or festive menus. Adding such summer drinks recipe ideas to weekly planning helps create enjoyable hydration habits while celebrating the bright taste of mango season.