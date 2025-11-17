Kefir is a simple fermented drink made by mixing milk with kefir grains. According to a study published by Frontiers in Microbiology in 2015, kefir grains contain natural bacteria and yeast. As it ferments, the milk becomes slightly thick, tangy and full of active cultures. This makes kefir easier to digest than regular milk and gives you a constant supply of good bacteria for gut health. Kefir, a probiotic yoghurt drink you(Adobe Stock)

Kefir originated in the Caucasus Mountains, which is a region between Europe and Asia. This place is famous for its long traditions of fermented foods; the word kefir is believed to come from the Turkish word “keif”, which means “good feeling”, referring to the sense of well-being people experience after drinking it.

A study conducted by Frontiers in Nutrition in 2021, adding kefir to your daily routine can help with digestion, reduce bloating and help your stomach handle food better. Because it’s full of probiotics, it also strengthens your gut bacteria, which play a big role in immunity and overall well-being. Many people find that kefir helps them digest lactose better because of the fermentation process.

Kefir also has calcium and vitamin K2, which is good for bone strength. It is easy to make, mild taste and has health benefits, making it a great addition to a gut-friendly diet. You can drink it plain or blend it with fruits, and it fits in both morning and evening routines.

Easy Kefir Recipe To Make At Home

Kefir is one of those yoghurt drinks that you have probably never heard of, but really should know about. It is made by letting milk ferment with kefir grains for a day, it tastes a bit tangy and bitter but is great for improving your digestion and overall gut health.

Ingredients

2 cups of milk (full-fat or toned cow or buffalo milk)

1-2 tablespoons fresh kefir grains

1 clean glass jar, 500-700ml capacity

1 breathable cover (muslin cloth or a paper towel)

Plastic or wooden spoon (avoid metal for long contact)

Step-by-Step Guide To Make Kefir