How To Make Kefir, The Probiotic Yoghurt Drink For A Gut-Friendly Diet
Kefir is a fermented drink made with kefir grains. It’s full of natural probiotics, and is easy to digest for better digestion, immunity and healthy gut.
Kefir is a simple fermented drink made by mixing milk with kefir grains. According to a study published by Frontiers in Microbiology in 2015, kefir grains contain natural bacteria and yeast. As it ferments, the milk becomes slightly thick, tangy and full of active cultures. This makes kefir easier to digest than regular milk and gives you a constant supply of good bacteria for gut health.
Kefir originated in the Caucasus Mountains, which is a region between Europe and Asia. This place is famous for its long traditions of fermented foods; the word kefir is believed to come from the Turkish word “keif”, which means “good feeling”, referring to the sense of well-being people experience after drinking it.
A study conducted by Frontiers in Nutrition in 2021, adding kefir to your daily routine can help with digestion, reduce bloating and help your stomach handle food better. Because it’s full of probiotics, it also strengthens your gut bacteria, which play a big role in immunity and overall well-being. Many people find that kefir helps them digest lactose better because of the fermentation process.
Kefir also has calcium and vitamin K2, which is good for bone strength. It is easy to make, mild taste and has health benefits, making it a great addition to a gut-friendly diet. You can drink it plain or blend it with fruits, and it fits in both morning and evening routines.
Easy Kefir Recipe To Make At Home
Ingredients
- 2 cups of milk (full-fat or toned cow or buffalo milk)
- 1-2 tablespoons fresh kefir grains
- 1 clean glass jar, 500-700ml capacity
- 1 breathable cover (muslin cloth or a paper towel)
- Plastic or wooden spoon (avoid metal for long contact)
Step-by-Step Guide To Make Kefir
- Wash the glass jar with hot water and let it dry completely. Before preparing the kefir, make sure the jar is clean and free of any odour.
- Once the jar is dry, place 1-2 tablespoons of kefir grain in the bottom of the jar.
- Add 2 cups of milk into the jar and gently stir it with a wooden or plastic spoon.
- After this, cover the jar with a mulin cloth or a paper towel and secure it with a rubber band. This way, no dust or insects can enter the jar.
- Now keep the jar at room temperature and away from sunlight. Give it 18-24 hours to ferment according to the weather. If the weather is warm, it may ferment faster.
- After fermentation, you can see the milk has turned slightly thick and is also smelling tangy. You can also see a slight separation that is called whey, which is normal in this process.
- Place a strainer over a bowl and pour the fermented milk through the strainer. Gently stir it to help the liquid pass through easily.
- Now that the drink is ready, pour it into a clean jar and place it in the refrigerator. It will taste a bit bitter, but it is great for your gut health.