Got leftover rice? Chef Sanjeev Kapoor’s pyaaz and chawal parantha recipe is an easy breakfast hack you need to try
Stop wasting rice. Chef Sanjeev Kapoor’s pyaaz and chawal parantha uses leftovers to make a crispy, flavourful breakfast. Here's the simple, desi recipe.
We’ve all been there: you open your fridge at 8 am, stare directly into the soul of yesterday’s cold box of leftover cooked rice, and wonder what on earth to do with it. Fry it? Boring. Reheat it? Dry. Enter chef Sanjeev Kapoor to save your morning routine. Courtesy of his official website’s August 5, 2026 recipe, we just found the ultimate breakfast hack: 'pyaaz aur chawal ke paranthe (onion and rice parathas)'. Also read | 5 healthy parathas that are perfect for breakfast
Instead of letting leftover rice go to waste, this simple recipe transforms it into spicy, aromatic, golden-crisp paranthas stuffed with onions, green chillies, and masalas. It's soft on the inside, crispy on the outside, and super easy to make.
Here is the exact recipe from chef Sanjeev Kapoor’s kitchen:
Ingredients for the dough
1½ cups whole wheat flour (atta) + extra for dusting
2 tablespoons ghee + extra for cooking
Salt to taste
¾ cup water (approx for kneading)
Ingredients for the rice and onion stuffing
¾ cup cooked rice (chawal)
1 large onion (pyaaz)
2 green chillies
2 tablespoons chopped fresh coriander leaves
½ teaspoon red chilli powder
¼ teaspoon carom seeds (ajwain)
Salt to taste
Method
⦿ In a large mixing bowl (parat), combine the whole wheat flour, 2 tablespoons ghee, salt, and ¾ cup water. Knead into a smooth, soft dough. Cover it with a moist muslin cloth and let it rest for 10–15 minutes.
⦿ Finely chop the large onion and green chillies. In a bowl, combine the chopped onion, fresh coriander leaves, green chillies, cooked rice, red chilli powder, carom seeds, and salt. Mix everything thoroughly so the rice and spices are evenly combined.
⦿ Divide the rested dough into equal portions and shape each into a round ball. Press a cavity into the centre of each ball, stuff it with a generous portion of the rice mixture, gather the edges to enclose the filling, and press to seal properly. Dust your work surface with dry flour, then gently roll each stuffed dough ball out into a thick parantha.
⦿ Heat a non-stick tawa (flat skillet). Place a rolled parantha on the hot tawa and cook for 2–3 minutes. Flip it over, brush with ghee, and cook for another 2–3 minutes. Flip once more, apply ghee on the other side, and cook until both sides are evenly cooked with rich golden-brown spots. Repeat for all paranthas.
⦿ Transfer your hot, flaky paranthas onto a serving plate and pair immediately with your favourite tangy pickle.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSanya Panwar
With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world.Read More
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