Got leftover rice? Chef Sanjeev Kapoor’s pyaaz and chawal parantha recipe is an easy breakfast hack you need to try

Instead of letting leftover rice go to waste, this simple recipe transforms it into spicy, aromatic, golden-crisp paranthas stuffed with onions, green chillies, and masalas. It's soft on the inside, crispy on the outside, and super easy to make.

We’ve all been there: you open your fridge at 8 am, stare directly into the soul of yesterday’s cold box of leftover cooked rice, and wonder what on earth to do with it. Fry it? Boring. Reheat it? Dry. Enter chef Sanjeev Kapoor to save your morning routine. Courtesy of his official website’s August 5, 2026 recipe, we just found the ultimate breakfast hack: ' pyaaz aur chawal ke paranthe (onion and rice parathas)'. Also read | 5 healthy parathas that are perfect for breakfast

Ingredients for the dough 1½ cups whole wheat flour (atta) + extra for dusting

2 tablespoons ghee + extra for cooking

Salt to taste

¾ cup water (approx for kneading)

Ingredients for the rice and onion stuffing ¾ cup cooked rice (chawal)

1 large onion (pyaaz)

2 green chillies

2 tablespoons chopped fresh coriander leaves

½ teaspoon red chilli powder

¼ teaspoon carom seeds (ajwain)

Salt to taste

Method ⦿ In a large mixing bowl (parat), combine the whole wheat flour, 2 tablespoons ghee, salt, and ¾ cup water. Knead into a smooth, soft dough. Cover it with a moist muslin cloth and let it rest for 10–15 minutes.

⦿ Finely chop the large onion and green chillies. In a bowl, combine the chopped onion, fresh coriander leaves, green chillies, cooked rice, red chilli powder, carom seeds, and salt. Mix everything thoroughly so the rice and spices are evenly combined.

⦿ Divide the rested dough into equal portions and shape each into a round ball. Press a cavity into the centre of each ball, stuff it with a generous portion of the rice mixture, gather the edges to enclose the filling, and press to seal properly. Dust your work surface with dry flour, then gently roll each stuffed dough ball out into a thick parantha.

⦿ Heat a non-stick tawa (flat skillet). Place a rolled parantha on the hot tawa and cook for 2–3 minutes. Flip it over, brush with ghee, and cook for another 2–3 minutes. Flip once more, apply ghee on the other side, and cook until both sides are evenly cooked with rich golden-brown spots. Repeat for all paranthas.

⦿ Transfer your hot, flaky paranthas onto a serving plate and pair immediately with your favourite tangy pickle.