HT exclusive: Chef Sanjeev Kapoor drinks neem water in copper glass, eats palak khichdi, plays drums to stay fit in 60s

In an exclusive interview with HT Lifestyle, chef Kapoor opened up about the daily health rituals, unconventional fitness philosophies, and mental health tools that keep him active and grounded in his 60s. For chef Kapoor, who was awarded the prestigious Padma Shri Award in 2017 by the President of India, one of India’s highest civilian awards, staying healthy isn't about rigid deprivation; it’s an art form rooted in balance, home-cooked food, and a healthy dose of drumming.

He is the face that brought gourmet cooking into millions of Indian living rooms, a culinary icon who has spent decades surrounded by indulgent masterpieces, rich sauces, and decadent desserts. Yet, in his early 60s, chef Sanjeev Kapoor exudes a rare, calm energy and a level of physical fitness that rivals men half his age. Also read | Chef Sanjeev Kapoor's 5 high protein veg recipes for fitness enthusiasts: South Indian beetroot quinoa pachadi to salad

The 'off-camera' diet: No-fuss home cooking While fans are used to seeing him craft complex, luxury dishes on screen, chef Kapoor’s personal plate is surprisingly grounded. When asked about his typical off-camera daily eating habits, he laughed off the idea of a strict, complicated regimen. "I eat everything! I’m not a fussy eater," chef Kapoor shared.

"What I eat really depends on where I am. Typically, if I’m at home, then I eat home-cooked food for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. It could be rajma chawal made at home or a risotto; the focus is that it should be home-made," he added.

Surrounded by culinary temptations daily, he acknowledged that the occupational hazard of constant grazing is tough to beat. When asked how he balances tasting food all day with maintaining his physique, he quipped honestly, "I wish I could!"

Instead of fighting cravings or cutting out food groups, chef Kapoor's strategy relies entirely on mindfulness. "I’m mindful about the portions I eat," he explained, adding, "It’s all about balance, awareness, and moderation rather than strict denial."

When the high-pressure culinary world leaves him emotionally or physically drained, chef Kapoor bypasses restaurant menus entirely for a simple, vibrant family staple. "Khichdi, especially a bright green palak khichdi, is our family favourite and something I make very often. It’s simple, comforting and always hits the spot," he said.