Simple Indian khichdi can be ultimate detox meal for everyone: Nutritionist reveals 1 golden rule of Ayurveda it follows

The simplicity and versatility of khichdi make it a beloved dish in many Indian households, and its Ayurvedic significance adds to its appeal as a nourishing and healing food. In an interview with HT lifestyle, Shweta Shah, celebrity Ayurvedic nutritionist, and founder of Eatfit24/7, spoke about how when cooked the right way, khichdi 'can become the best medicine'. Khichdi is gentle on the digestive system, making it suitable for people with sensitive stomachs or during periods of illness.

Why Khichdi is considered a healing food

She said, “Khichdi is not just a bowl of rice and lentils. In Ayurveda, it is seen as one of the most powerful healing foods. When someone falls sick, feels tired all the time, or has a weak digestive system, the first food often recommended is khichdi. It’s warm, soft, and full of nutrition. But more than that — it helps clean the body from inside.”

Explaining why khichdi suits almost everyone, Shweta said, “In Ayurveda, there are three energies or doshas in every body — vata, pitta, and kapha. If these doshas are not balanced, we fall sick or feel low in energy. Khichdi is special because it balances all three. It is warm for calming Vata, soft and gentle for Pitta, and light for Kapha. That’s why it suits almost everyone.”

When our stomach is weak or upset, we cannot digest heavy food, according to Shweta: “Ayurveda says that the digestive fire (Agni) becomes slow during sickness. Khichdi is made using moong dal and rice, which are very easy to digest. It gives energy without putting too much load on the stomach.”

How to use khichdi as a detoxification aid

In Ayurveda, toxins in the body are called 'ama'. Shweta said, “These toxins make us feel tired, cause bloating, or make us fall sick often. Khichdi, especially when made with ghee, ginger, turmeric, and cumin, helps remove these toxins. It works like a gentle detox, helping the body feel lighter and cleaner.”

Even though khichdi is a simple dish, it has everything the body needs. Shweta explained, “The dal gives protein, rice gives energy, and ghee helps in digestion and healing. When someone is recovering from illness or feels weak, khichdi gives strength without hurting the stomach.”

She added, “One of the best parts about khichdi is that it can be changed according to the season or body type. In winter, we can add warming spices like black pepper or dry ginger. In summer, we can keep it simple and cooling. You can also add vegetables or herbs to make it more healing.”

Shweta further said that 'khichdi follows one golden Ayurvedic rule': “Langhanam paramam aushadham (Light eating is the best medicine).” According to her, if your stomach is upset, you feel tired, or you just want to give your body a break — eat khichdi. She said, “It is not fancy or modern, but it is time-tested. Simple food, when cooked the right way, becomes the best medicine.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.