Recipe: Here’s how to cook khichdi in North, East, West and South Indian styles

Made of rice, moong lentils and mild spices, khichdi or khichari is a healthy Indian dish that not only keeps one fuller for longer but also is a rich source of protein and fibre. Though its cooking styles varies from North to South and East to West India, it is the perfect way of eating more proteins and balanced carbs.

Khichdi is a perfect weight loss dish which detoxifies and calms the digestive system, improves immunity and energy, lowers blood sugar levels and keeps diabetes under control. Irrespective of which state of India you come from, khichdi platter is one food that unites this culturally diverse country, even if it is cooked in different styles.

Check below for the different recipes of India’s national dish - Daal kichadi (North), Pongal (South), Bengali khichuri (East) and Kathiawadi khichari (West).

Daal kichadi - North﻿

Daal kichadi(Vindhya Karwa)

﻿

Ingredients:

1/2 cup Tuvar daal

1/2 cup Rice

3/4 cup Tomatoes chopped

1 onion chopped

2 cloves of garlic grated

2 Green Chillies chopped

1 tsp Ginger chopped

5 cup Water / Paani

1 tbsp Lemon Juice

1/4 cup Fresh Coriander

1/2 tsp Turmeric Powder

Salt to taste

1 Tsp Red chili powder

Ingredients for tempering:

2 tbsp Ghee

1/2 tsp Mustard Seeds

1/3 tsp Cumin seeds

1/3 tsp Asafoetida

3 Dried Red Chilli Whole

Method:

Wash rice and lentil and then soak in water for 15 minutes. Pressure cook with 2 cups of water on medium heat for 3 whistles. Heat ghee in a small pan, add the tempering ingredients and cook till the seeds start crackling.

Add the chopped onions, garlic, tomatoes, ginger ,chillies and all the dry spices and 2- 3 cups of water.(Add water according to the consistency you want to have.) Mash the khichari and mix it with the mixture.

Mix and then simmer for about 5-7 minutes. Add lemon juice and fresh coriander and mix well. Serve hot with a tsp of ghee on top.

Pongal – South﻿

Pongal(Vindhya Karwa)





Ingredients:

1 tsp ghee

½ cup rice

½ cup moong dal

4 cup water

salt to taste

Ingredients for tempering:

2 tbsp ghee

1 tsp cumin / jeera

8 to 10 black pepper whole

1 inch ginger grated

2 chilli (slit)

10 cashew

pinch hing / asafoetida

Method:

In a pressure cooker heat 1 tsp ghee, add ½ cup rice, ½ cup moong dal and saute for a minute or until it turns aromatic. Add 4 cup water, salt and pressure cook for 5 whistles on medium flame.

In a pan heat 2 tbsp ghee, add 1 tsp cumin, ½ tsp pepper, 1 inch ginger, 2 chilli, 10 cashew and pinch hing. Saute on low flame until cashew turns golden brown. Transfer the tempering over cooked rice and dal mixture, mix and add more ghee if required.

Bengali khichuri – East﻿

Bengali khichuri(Vindhya Karwa)

﻿

Ingredients:

1/2 Cup split green Moong Dal

1/2 Cup Rice

1/2 cup masoor daal

2 Big potato chopped big

1 head Cauliflower Florets

1/4 Cup Peas

1 Big Tomato chopped big

1 onion chopped big

3 cloves of garlic chopped

10 to 12 beans chopped big

1 big carrot chopped big

1 brinjal or 4 baby brinjals chopped big

3 green chillies chopped

2 Bay Leaves

1 tsp Cumin Seeds

5 Cloves

2 stick Cinnamon

3 Green Cardamom

1 tsp Grated Fresh Ginger

1/2 tsp Roasted Cumin Powder

1/2 tsp Red Chilli Powder

3/4 tsp Turmeric Powder

2 Tsp of cinnamon powder

2 dry Red Chillies

4 tbsp Mustard Oil

3 cups Water

1/4 tsp Sugar

Salt to Taste

Method:

Wash rice and lentils and soak. In heavy-bottomed kadhai heat 4 tbsp mustard oil, add the potato and cauliflower florets, sauté till they are brown. Take out the fried potato pieces and cauliflower florets, and set them aside.

To the same oil, add cumin seeds, cloves, cinnamon, bay leaves, green cardamom, and whole red chillies. Stir-fry for a few seconds and add cumin powder, red chilli powder, turmeric powder and cinnamon powder, ginger, and all the vegetables.

Stir fry for a minute and add the rice and lentils with the water. Let it simmer and add the potato and the cauliflower. Mix well and let it cook over medium heat. Add salt and sugar. Serve it hot with Baingan bhaja.

Kathiawadi khichari - West﻿

Kathiawadi khichari(Vindhya Karwa)





Ingredients:

1/2 cup spilt moong daal

1/2 cup Rice

2 bunch of spring onion chopped

1 cup fresh green peas blanched

4 Green Chillies chopped

3 cloves of garlic grated

1 tsp Ginger grated

5 cup Water / Paani

1 tbsp Lemon Juice

1/4 cup Fresh Coriander

1/2 tsp Turmeric Powder

Salt to taste

Ingredients for tempering:

2 tbsp Ghee

1/2 tsp Mustard Seeds

1/3 tsp Cumin seeds

1/3 tsp Asafoetida

3 Dried Red Chilli Whole

Method:

Wash rice and lentil and then soak in water for 15 minutes. Pressure cook with 2 cups of water and turmeric on medium heat for 3 whistles. Heat ghee in a small pan, add the tempering ingredients and cook till the seeds start crackling.

Add the ginger, chillies, garlic, green peas and the spring onion. Saute for few minutes and add the mashed khichari, 2 cups of water and salt. Mix and then simmer for about 5-7 minutes. Add lemon juice and fresh coriander and mix well. Serve hot with a tsp of ghee on top.

(Recipes: Culinarian and food stylist Vindhya Karwa)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter