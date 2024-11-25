Dal for weight loss: Does it contain more carbs than protein? Dietician answers

Dal is hailed as one of the best protein sources, especially when you are trying to lose weight. However, Nipa Asharam, a self-proclaimed coach, who keeps sharing weight loss and nutrition-related tips on her Instagram profile, shared that dal might have more carbs than protein. “Dal has higher carb content than protein and is very difficult to digest. Using dal as protein was excess carbs and did not give me weight loss results.” Also read | Urad dal to chana dal: 5 high-protein lentils for weight loss “In general, there are more carbs than protein in dal," said Dr. Pratyaksh Bhardwaj.(Pexels)

But is it true? In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Pratyaksh Bhardwaj, Dietician and weight management expert, said, “In general, there are more carbs than protein in dal. Although it is praised for being a rich source of plant-based protein, carbohydrates including dietary fiber make up the majority of its macronutrient composition.” Also read | Wonderful health benefits of eating moong beans every day

Even so, dal has amazing benefits for weight loss. The dietician shared the benefits of consuming dal every day, when you are trying to lose weight.

Packed with plant-based protein:

Dal is a great choice for vegetarians and vegans because it is high in plant-based protein. For muscle growth, repair, and general metabolic health, protein is essential. Dal helps you maintain your muscular mass and reduce fat while ensuring you get the recommended amount of protein each day.

Low in calories, high in nutrients:

The majority of dal types, including toor, masoor, and moong, are high in dietary fiber, vital vitamins, and minerals but low in calories. By lowering calorie intake and promoting healthy weight loss, this nutrient profile keeps you feeling fuller for longer. Also read | Switching to this diet can help you shed kilos, save money and boost your health

Encourages fullness and minimises cravings:

Dal's high fiber content facilitates digestion and keeps you feeling satisfied. This lessens the possibility of indulging in unhealthy snacks in between meals, which frequently prevents people from losing weight.

Can dal help in weight loss?(Pexels)

Controls blood sugar levels:

Dal's complex carbs break down gradually, avoiding blood sugar crashes and surges. This helps maintain a healthy weight, control cravings, and promote long-lasting energy levels.

Increases energy and metabolism:

Dal's protein and fiber content contribute to an increased metabolism, which guarantees effective calorie burning. It gives you the energy you need for everyday tasks and exercise without making you feel heavy like you're eating a lot of calories. Also read | Lose 5 kg in 15 days 'without dieting'? Fitness trainer shares morning drink recipe for quick weight loss; does it work?

Versatile and easy to digest:

Dal can be made in a variety of ways, including soups, stews, and even as a side dish. It is also easy on the stomach. Because of its versatility, it can be incorporated into any meal plan to help with weight loss and protein intake.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.