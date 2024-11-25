Switching to this diet can help you shed kilos, save money and boost your health

Looking to shed those extra pounds and save some serious cash at the same time? Turns out, your diet might be the ultimate game-changer. A new study in JAMA Network Open reveals that adopting a vegan diet can enhance your health while being light on your wallet. Research shows adopting a vegan diet for just two months can significantly reduce biological age.

Conducted by researchers from the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine, the study involved participants following three different diets— a typical American diet, a Mediterranean diet, and a vegan diet— for 16 weeks each, separated by a four-week "washout" period. The results highlight the significant benefits of embracing a plant-based lifestyle. (Also read: Plant-based meats boost heart health, fight cholesterol or just another trend? Know pros and cons )

Vegan diet is healthier and more affordable

The study revealed that a low-fat vegan diet could slash food expenses by an impressive 19%, around $1.80 per day compared to the other diet, which is typically heavy on meat, dairy, and other animal products. Focusing on plant-based staples like fruits, vegetables, grains, and legumes, the vegan approach proves to be not just healthier but also more budget-friendly.

In fact, it's even cheaper than other health-conscious diets, like the Mediterranean diet, which features an abundance of veggies, fruits, whole grains, nuts, and healthy fats, yet costs an additional 60 cents daily compared to the average American diet.

Health benefits of vegan diet

Switching to a vegan diet doesn't just help with savings—it also offers significant health benefits. Compared to a Mediterranean diet, going vegan led to better outcomes in weight management, body composition, insulin sensitivity, and cholesterol levels. "A vegan diet isn't just easier on the wallet; it can save lives by reducing the risk of conditions like obesity, Type 2 diabetes, and heart disease," said Dr. Hana Kahleova, lead author and director of clinical research at the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine, in a statement.

Adopting a vegan diet—even for as little as two months—can significantly lower your biological age, new research reveals. In a groundbreaking study, scientists observed notable reductions in biological age estimates among participants who followed a vegan diet for eight weeks. The trial, conducted by an American research team, involved 21 pairs of adult identical twins, adding a unique perspective to the findings.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.