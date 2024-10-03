Eat more hummus, falafel to avoid heart failure? Study suggests Mediterranean diet lowers heart failure risk in women

The Mediterranean diet has gained traction due to its delectable flavours. But this plant-based diet has proven health benefits as well, that alleviate the risks of serious health conditions like heart failure. A study published in the European Journal of Clinical Nutrition examined the relationship between heart failure and the Mediterranean diet in Europe. The findings indicate a significant reduction in heart failure risk, particularly among women who adopted this dietary approach. Shakshuka, Falafel, Hummus, and Pita Bread are some popular foods of the Mediterranean diet.(Pexels)

The Mediterranean diet is good for heart health

Olive oil used in Mediterranean dishes like Hummus has positive benefits for good health.(Pexels)

The Mediterranean diet possesses anti-inflammatory properties that help diminish oxidative stress and inflammation, both of which are key risk factors for heart failure. According to the research, this diet substantially lowers levels of specific biomarkers such as NT-proBNP, which are associated with heart failure. It also targets elevated inflammatory cytokines, including TNF-α, found in heart failure patients.

The holistic benefits of this diet also positively influence glucose metabolism, insulin sensitivity, and lipid levels, all contributing to a decreased risk of heart failure. Rich in olive oil, which contains monounsaturated fats, the diet helps reduce inflammation and promote heart health. Furthermore, the abundant fruits and vegetables used in the Mediterranean diet protect against oxidative stress.

Women benefit from this diet

The sex-specific benefit from this diet suggests that women experience better outcomes, especially for heart health, when they adopt this diet. The variation in responses to this diet can be connected to the sex-related differences in metabolic responses and hormone levels. The researchers emphasized that making informed and healthier dietary choices can significantly reduce the risk of serious health conditions.

