Heart disease myths busted: On World Heart Day, here's what every woman needs to know to stay safe

The heart, roughly the size of a fist, drives blood through the body's circulatory system but while heart disease—heart attacks, high blood pressure and high cholesterol—have often been seen as a "man's problem", it affects women just as much, though often with different symptoms. This can make diagnosis more difficult, putting women at greater risk due to unrecognised signs and misconceptions.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle on the eve of World Heart Day 2024, Dr Sreekanth Shetty, Director and HOD - Department of Cardiology at Sakra World Hospital in Bengaluru, busted some myths about women's heart health.

Myth 1: Heart Disease Affects Only Men

Each year, more women succumb to coronary artery disease than men, challenging the notion that heart disease primarily affects men. In India, heart disease is the foremost cause of death among women, responsible for nearly 18% of all female fatalities. Women not only face higher mortality rates but also experience poorer outcomes following heart attacks, often receiving delayed treatment and fewer prescriptions for vital medications such as statins and blood thinners.

Myth 2: Heart Disease Only Affects Older Women

A common myth is that heart disease only affects older women, particularly after menopause. While it's true that the risk increases with age, younger women are not exempt. Factors like smoking, high cholesterol, diabetes, and family history can trigger heart issues in women well before menopause. Stress and lifestyle choices also play a key role in heart health for younger women. Women in their 20s and 30s can still face heart disease, especially if they have a genetic predisposition or lead unhealthy lifestyles.

Myth 3: Heart Attack Symptoms Are Always Obvious

Women are also prone to "silent" heart attacks, where symptoms are less dramatic but equally dangerous. It’s essential to recognize these signs for prompt intervention. They may experience discomfort in the stomach or jaw, chest pressure that radiates to the arms, neck, or back, sudden shortness of breath, nausea, sweating, lightheadedness, extreme fatigue, or even indigestion.

Myth 4: Cholesterol Issues Only Affect Men

Cholesterol in the bloodstream comes from the liver and certain foods. Statins lower liver-produced cholesterol, reducing blood cholesterol levels and plaque buildup risk. However, consuming foods high in cholesterol and saturated fat can diminish statin effectiveness, potentially leading to unchanged or increased cholesterol levels. Many women mistakenly believe cholesterol issues primarily affect men, but high LDL cholesterol poses risks for everyone. Women, in particular, should monitor their cholesterol closely, especially after menopause when the decline in estrogen increases the likelihood of heart disease.

Myth 5: Heart Disease is Less of a Concern Than Breast Cancer

While breast cancer is the most common cancer among women globally, heart disease is the leading cause of death, exceeding all cancers combined.

