Drinking coffee can save you from cardiometabolic multimorbidity? Study finds a moderate amount is actually good for you

Usually, we search for our cup of coffee right after waking up to feel more energised. However, your morning cup of coffee can do more than just waking you up and making you feel more motivated for your day. According to a new study, a moderate amount of coffee can help in warding off diseases. The study, led by Dr. Chaofu Ke, Suzhou Medical College, states that drinking a moderate amount of coffee can help in alleviating the risk of developing multiple cardiometabolic diseases such as type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and stroke. Drinking three cups of coffee (200-300 mg caffeine) can help in reducing the risk of cardiometabolic multimorbidity in people. (Unsplash)

ALSO READ: Is coffee the new superfood? 6 health benefits you didn’t know about

In a media release, Dr. Chaofu Ke, the lead author of the study from Suzhou Medical College in China, stated that drinking three cups of coffee (200-300 mg caffeine) can help in reducing the risk of cardiometabolic multimorbidity in people.

ALSO READ: International Coffee Day 2024: Did you know drinking coffee can save you from chronic diseases?

What is cardiometabolic multimorbidity?

Cardiometabolic multimorbidity is a growing concern for public health concerns. To simplify, it can be viewed as the body’s domino effect – a person with multiple cardiometabolic diseases is at risk of cardiometabolic multimorbidity. This happens when one disease can act as a trigger for another disease in the body.

Results of the study:

The study was conducted on 172,315 individuals for their caffeine study and 188,091 for their coffee and tea consumption analysis. It was observed that moderate coffee drinkers demonstrated a a 48.1% lower risk of developing cardiometabolic multimorbidity than the ones who consumed little or no caffeine.

ALSO READ: Functional coffee: Beyond the trend, health benefits and wellness

However, the study further advised that moderation in the consumption of caffeine is the key. Before we start chugging down cups of coffee. We must remember that three cups of coffee or 200-300 mg caffeine can help in preventing diseases. However, the study does not demonstrate a direct relationship between caffeine consumption and reduced risk of diseases. A healthy diet and lifestyle also contribute to healthy outcomes.