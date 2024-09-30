International Coffee Day 2024: Did you know drinking coffee can save you from chronic diseases?

How health-friendly is coffee? Let’s explore its robust qualities this International Coffee Day! Is coffee health-friendly? Let's explore.(Shutterstock)

Coffee is not just an eye-opener beverage. Caffeine augments fat burning and increases metabolic rate. The FDA (Food and Drug Administration) has indicated consumption of 400mg (3 to 4 cups of brewed coffee) of caffeine a day to be harmless for healthy adults.

Amrita Mishra, Senior Dietician, Delhi Diets, Noida, enlightens, “It reduces the risk of chronic diseases like developing type 2 diabetes, fatty liver, heart diseases, Parkinson’s Disease. It helps in cognitive function like feeling more alert and focused. Reduced risk of DNA strand breakage too.”

ALSO READ: Is coffee the new superfood? 6 health benefits you didn’t know about

Green vs roasted

Green or raw coffee beans are those which have not been roasted. Their taste can be compared to a fusion of herbal tea and coffee. The chlorogenic acid in unroasted coffee beans is known for its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties.

The roasting process alters the chemical structure of the beans, which influences the level of antioxidants present. Rishabh Sanghvi, Founder of Siolim Specialty Coffee Roaster divulges, “Lightly roasted coffee tends to retain more antioxidants compared to darker roasts, which might have slightly lower levels due to the extended roasting process. While light roasted coffee is acidic, darker roasts lend a smoky, bitter taste.”

ALSO READ: Sip smart: Make your coffee healthy by following these habits

Black coffee vs latte

It’s just the coffee experience. Coffee drinkers are less likely to have kidney stones and liver ailments. It activates the nervous system and boosts neurotransmitters like dopamine and serotonin. “Black coffee offers a purer, unadulterated taste, is lower in calories, making it an excellent choice for weight-watchers. Lattes offer a creamy and smoother experience, especially for people who prefer a milder taste,” feels Sanghvi.

Cold brews vs steaming hot

“It’s more about personal preference. Steaming hot coffees, particularly when brewed properly, release a fuller flavor profile,” informs Sanghvi. Cold brews tend to be less acidic, which makes them easier on the stomach, especially for those prone to acid reflux.

ALSO READ: This morning, drink a cup of coffee for these amazing benefits

Recipes:

Tiramisu chia pudding

Tiramisu chia pudding by Torii.

Ingredients-

Chocolate Layer

2 tbsp chia seeds

1 tbsp cocoa powder

1/2 cup+2 tbsp coconut milk

1/2 tbsp maple syrup

Coffee Layer

2 tbsp chia seeds

1/4 cup strongly brewed espresso

1/4 cup coconut milk

1/2 tbsp maple syrup

Vanilla Layer

2 tbsp chia seeds

1/2 cup coconut milk

1/2 tsp vanilla extract

1/2 tbsp maple syrup

Cocoa powder to top (optional)



Method

Chocolate layer:

Whisk chia seeds, cocoa powder, coconut milk and maple syrup together in a bowl. Whisk until all the cocoa powder is incorporated. Then cover and place in the fridge to set for at least one hour.

Coffee layer:

Whisk chia seeds, espresso, coconut milk and maple syrup together in a bowl. Cover and place in the fridge to set.

Vanilla layer:

Whisk chia seeds, coconut milk, vanilla extract and maple syrup together in a bowl. Cover and place in the fridge to set.

Assemble: Remove the three layers of chia pudding from the fridge. Layer a jar starting with chocolate on the bottom, followed by coffee and vanilla on top. Serve with a dusting of cocoa powder.

(Recipe by Chef Stefan Gadit - Head Chef at Torii, by Gauri Khan)

Gold, by Icecream Works, Bandra

Gold, by Icecream Works, Bandra

Ingredients:

2 scoops of vanilla ice cream

1 shot of hot espresso (about 30ml)

Optional: chocolate shavings, biscotti, or a drizzle of liqueur (like Amaretto or Kahlua)

Method:

Prepare the espresso: Brew a fresh shot of hot espresso or strong brewed coffee.

Place two generous scoops of vanilla ice cream into a serving glass or bowl.

Immediately pour the hot espresso shot over the ice cream. The contrast of hot and cold creates the signature affogato experience.

Optional toppings: Add a sprinkle of chocolate shavings, crushed biscotti, or a drizzle of liqueur for extra flavor.

Serve and enjoy! The affogato should be served quickly, allowing the espresso to partially melt the ice cream.

(Recipe by Icecream Works Team)