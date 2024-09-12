Sip smart: Make your coffee healthy by following these habits

Coffee is like a forbidden love. The aromatic, roasted flavour stimulant flavour is warm and cosy, an energetic way to start the day. It has your back throughout the day with the jolt of energy in every sip. However, this beloved beverage has garnered a bad rep. From obvious side effects like sleep disruptions to complicated cardiovascular ailments, coffee’s side effects sparked debates and discussions for years. But do you give up on your favourite coffee? No, with a balanced approach, you can keep loving your coffee. Coffee has a high caffeine content, making it one of the most energy-boosting drinks.(Shutterstock)

Here's how:

Keep a tab on your daily caffeine intake

Coffee, when consumed mindfully, is more enjoyable. (Shutterstock)

Coffee is addicting and you can lose track of how many cups you chugged down. It’s important to be mindful and acknowledge if you have a coffee addiction. Reduce the number of your coffee cups slowly. When you drink coffee in moderation, you’re more likely to savour it. Let coffee be a want, not a need.

Sugar-free coffee

Use sugar-free pellets to sweeten your coffee. (Shutterstock)

Avoid using refined sugar to sweeten your coffee. Instead, opt for healthy natural sweeteners like stevia, jaggery, or honey. Also, avoid using chocolate syrups in your coffee as they are unhealthy. You can use a pinch of unsweetened cocoa powder or dark chocolate shavings for a richer flavour.

Coffee time

Coffee in bed is a bad idea.(Shutterstock)

If you master the appropriate coffee time, you’ll foster a healthy relationship with this controversial beverage. Never have coffee after evening or close to bedtime as it will leave you wide-eyed in bed at night. Regular evening coffee leads to insomnia. Drinking coffee on an empty stomach first thing in the morning is also not advisable.

Change your coffee cup

Even a small amount of coffee is enough to boost your energy. Large cup is not required. (Shutterstock)

If you're prone to consuming large portions of coffee, consider replacing your large coffee mug with a smaller one. Ditch large tumblers and switch to smaller mugs and tumblers. It will trick your insatiable caffeine craving into a moderate amount. This healthy habit is a baby step to cope with coffee addiction.

High-quality ingredients

Your coffee ingredients need to be of good quality.(Shutterstock)

Always ensure the coffee beans are of good quality. Opt for low-fat milk, or, if you're vegan, choose almond milk. If you prefer coffee without milk, go for black. If milk is not available and you use milk powder, make sure it is not high in sugar content. Sometimes, creamers are used to achieve a creamy and frothy coffee but try to skip them altogether as they are heavily processed and contain artificial flavours.

