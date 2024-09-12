Sip smart: Make your coffee healthy by following these habits
Coffee is a contentious beverage with debates over adverse side effects. But there's no need to quit coffee, and instead adopt these healthy coffee habits.
Coffee is like a forbidden love. The aromatic, roasted flavour stimulant flavour is warm and cosy, an energetic way to start the day. It has your back throughout the day with the jolt of energy in every sip. However, this beloved beverage has garnered a bad rep. From obvious side effects like sleep disruptions to complicated cardiovascular ailments, coffee’s side effects sparked debates and discussions for years. But do you give up on your favourite coffee? No, with a balanced approach, you can keep loving your coffee.
Here's how:
Keep a tab on your daily caffeine intake
Coffee is addicting and you can lose track of how many cups you chugged down. It’s important to be mindful and acknowledge if you have a coffee addiction. Reduce the number of your coffee cups slowly. When you drink coffee in moderation, you’re more likely to savour it. Let coffee be a want, not a need.
ALSO READ: Drinking 4 cups of coffee every day is slowly killing you: New Indian study reveals
Sugar-free coffee
Avoid using refined sugar to sweeten your coffee. Instead, opt for healthy natural sweeteners like stevia, jaggery, or honey. Also, avoid using chocolate syrups in your coffee as they are unhealthy. You can use a pinch of unsweetened cocoa powder or dark chocolate shavings for a richer flavour.
Coffee time
If you master the appropriate coffee time, you’ll foster a healthy relationship with this controversial beverage. Never have coffee after evening or close to bedtime as it will leave you wide-eyed in bed at night. Regular evening coffee leads to insomnia. Drinking coffee on an empty stomach first thing in the morning is also not advisable.
ALSO READ: Tired of your same old coffee? Try these trending recipes for a delicious upgrade
Change your coffee cup
If you're prone to consuming large portions of coffee, consider replacing your large coffee mug with a smaller one. Ditch large tumblers and switch to smaller mugs and tumblers. It will trick your insatiable caffeine craving into a moderate amount. This healthy habit is a baby step to cope with coffee addiction.
High-quality ingredients
Always ensure the coffee beans are of good quality. Opt for low-fat milk, or, if you're vegan, choose almond milk. If you prefer coffee without milk, go for black. If milk is not available and you use milk powder, make sure it is not high in sugar content. Sometimes, creamers are used to achieve a creamy and frothy coffee but try to skip them altogether as they are heavily processed and contain artificial flavours.
ALSO READ: Delicious savoury and sweet dishes to make from coffee
Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.