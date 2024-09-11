Delicious savoury and sweet dishes to make from coffee

Coffee’s fan-following is massive. The compelling aroma of coffee beans and the subtle bitterness hold a special place in our hearts. The roasted flavour is so delectable that it often leads to a craving for coffee-based treats. Coffee can be incorporated into many dishes to infuse coffee’s aroma in both sugary and savoury dishes. Here are a few coffee dishes that will satisfy your coffee cravings. Who said coffee only has to be a beverage? (Shutterstock)

Coffee mug cake

Coffee mug cake is an easy-to-make cake within 1-2 minutes. (Shutterstock)

Ingredients

2 tablespoons brewed coffee

4 tablespoons flour

2 tablespoons brown sugar

1 tablespoon sunflower oil

2 tablespoon milk

1 pinch salt

½ teaspoon vanilla extract

Chopped walnuts

Recipe

For the base, brew coffee.

2. In a microwave cup, pour the coffee and incorporate all the other ingredients. Mix well until there’s no lump. After whisking the mixture properly, top with walnuts.

3. Put it in the microwave for a minute or so.

4. Insert a toothpick into the cake; if it comes out clean, the cake is properly baked.

(Recipe by Andy Cross)

Coffee cumin chicken

Coffee and chicken may be unconventional but this combo is very tasty.(Shutterstock)

Ingredients

½ teaspoon Dark Soy Sauce

1 pinch Coffee Powder

½ teaspoon Veg Oyster Sauce

½ teaspoon Honey

½ teaspoon Tobasco Sauce

½ teaspoon Refined Oil

1 pinch Salt

1 pinch Apple Cider Vinegar

1 pinch Lime Zest

Orange Zest

Chicken Breasts

Red Chillies

Jeera Powder

Recipe

In a bowl for marination, add Red chilli paste, Dark Soy Sauce, Coffee Powder, Cumin Powder and Lemon Zest. Mix the ingredients well. Now add Oyster Sauce, Honey, Tobasco Chipotle, Water, Orange Zest, Oil, and Apple Cider Vinegar. Again, mix thoroughly and set aside.

Thinly slice the chicken breast and with salt season it well. Evenly coat the marinade mixture on the chicken piece and let it rest overnight in the fridge.

In a pan, add oil and let it heat. Take out the overnight chicken piece and cook it well, on both sides.

(Recipe by Cult Fit)



Coffee brownie

Coffee brownies are aromatic and delicious(Shutterstock)

Ingredients

1 cup unsalted butter

1 cup brown sugar

3/4 cup white sugar

4 eggs

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

1/4 cup brewed espresso

3/4 cup cocoa powder

3/4 cup all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon salt

1 cup chocolate

Recipe

1, Make sure to pre-heat your oven to 350°F. For the brown colour of the brownies, melt the butter on medium heat until it turns golden-brown.

2. Pour the butter to a large bowl. Now, add and mix in both sugars and microwave in 30-second intervals until the sugar is melted.

3. To the bowl, crack eggs and whisk them one at a time. Add vanilla and espresso, then mix well. Now, add cocoa powder, flour, and salt until the batter is smooth.

4. Add chopped chocolates.

5.Pour the batter into the tray and sprinkle the remaining chopped chocolate on top.

5. Bake for 40-45 minutes. Check if the inserted toothpick comes out clean. Serve them hot with ice cream.

(Recipe by Jenny Hurley)

