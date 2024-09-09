Dry fruit laddu to oats kheer: 4 healthy and delicious dessert recipes to savour this festive season

The festive season is here, and with it comes the delightful aroma of sweet treats filling our homes. No Indian festival feels complete without indulging in some delicious desserts. However, it’s easy to overindulge, which can be a concern if you’re watching your sugar intake. To strike a balance, why not try some diet-friendly and healthy sweet recipes? Here are some wholesome and delicious recipes that will let you enjoy the festivities while staying mindful of your health. These homemade treats allow you to savour the sweetness of the season without guilt. So put on your chef's hat and let's start cooking! (Also read: From vibrant silk saree to floor-length anarkali: Top ethnic fashion trends to turn heads this festive season ) Enjoy festive sweetness with diet-friendly recipes like dates and oats kheer, anjeer khajur rolls and more.

1. Sugarfree Anjeer Khajoor Roll

(Recipe by Chef Ranveer Brar)

Anjeer Khajoor Roll(Chef Ranveer Brar)

Ingredients:

½ tbsp ghee

½ cup dates

1 cup figs

For Filling

¼ cup walnuts

¼ cup almonds

¼ cup pistachios

¼ cup cashew nut

6-8 Figs, chopped

10-12 saffron strands

2 tbsp cashew powder

½ cup poppy seeds

Method:

1. In a kadai, heat ghee, add dates paste, fig paste and cook on medium flame, until the water evaporates and it starts to leave the sides of the pan.

2. Transfer it to a bowl and let cool to room temperature.

3. Flatten the mixture on a clean surface, add the prepared filling and roll it into long cylinder shape.

4. Coat it with poppy seeds and gently roll to make a uniform shape. Let it set for 10-15 minutes.

5. Cut the Anjeer Khajur roll and serve.

For Filling

6. Add walnuts, almonds, cashew nuts and pistachios to a mixer- grinder and grind coarsely.

7. Remove it in a bowl, add chopped figs, saffron strands, cashew powder and a spoon full of dates and kajur mixture and mix everything well.

2. Dry Fruit Laddu

(Recipe by Chef Tarla Dalal)

Dry Fruit Ladoo (Pinterest)

Ingredients:

1 tbsp coconut oil

1/2 cup fresh grated coconut

1/3 cup chopped dried figs (anjeer)

1/3 cup chopped pistachios

1/3 cup chopped almonds (badam)

1/3 cup chopped cashew nut (kaju)

1/3 cup chopped walnuts (akhrot)

1/3 cup raisins (kismis)

1 cup deseeded dates (khajur)

1/2 tsp carda

mom (elaichi) powder

Method:

1. To make dry fruit ladoo, heat the oil in a non-stick pan, add the coconut and saute on a medium flame for 1 minute.

2. Add the figs, pistachios, almonds, cashewnuts, walnuts, raisins and dates and sauté them on a medium flame for 5 to 6 minutes.

3. Add cardamom powder and mix well.

4. Transfer the mixture into a thali, spread it evenly and allow it to cool for 2 minutes.

5. Grease your hands with little oil.

6. Divide the mixture into 14 equal portions and shape each portion into a round ball.

7. Serve or store in an airtight container in the refrigerator. It stays fresh for 7 days.

3. Millet Phirni

(Recipe by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor)

Millet Phirni(Chef Sanjeev Kapoor)

Ingredients:

½ cup black raisins + for garnish

4 cups milk

¼ cup barnyard millet (samo)

¼ cup sugar

½ teaspoon green cardamom powder

Silver warq for garnish

Blanched, peeled, and slivered pistachios for garnish

Method:

1. Soak black raisins in 1 cup of water in a bowl for 10-15 minutes.

2. Boil milk in a deep non-stick pan, then add barnyard millet, stirring occasionally, and cook for 8-10 minutes.

3. Blend the soaked raisins into a fine paste.

4. Once the millet is cooked and thickened, stir in the raisin paste.

5. Add sugar and cook for 2-3 minutes until it dissolves, then mix in green cardamom powder.

6. Turn off the heat, transfer to individual earthen bowls, and let cool. Refrigerate for 1-2 hours until chilled.

7. Garnish with silver warq, black raisins, and slivered pistachios.

4. Date and Oats Kheer

(Recipe by Chef Tarla Dalal)

Date and Oats Kheer(Pinterest)

Ingredients:

3/4 cup coarsely powdered quick cooking rolled oats

6 tbsp sliced dates (khajur)

3 cups cow's milk

1/2 tsp cardamom (elaichi) powder

Method:

1. To prepare dates and oats kheer, start by heating milk in a deep non-stick pan until it boils.

2. Incorporate the oats and dates, stir well, and cook on medium heat for 4 minutes, stirring continuously.

3. Turn off the heat, add cardamom powder, and mix thoroughly.

4. Serve the dates and oats kheer hot or warm.