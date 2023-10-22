From chocolate barfi to kheer: 5 irresistible Indian sweets recipes infused with a chocolatey twist

The festive season in India is a time of celebration, religious fervour and indulgence in delicious Indian sweets. We decorate our homes, dress up in ethnic attire and our kitchens are filled with the delicious smell of sweets. Festivals are the perfect time to throw your diet plans out the window and give yourself the cheat day you deserve. Indian desserts occupy a special place in the world of confectionery, renowned for their opulent flavours and captivating textures. In addition to their superb taste, these delicacies are a monument to India's rich cultural and culinary past. And what better way to enjoy these sweet treats with a chocolatey twist? Mouthwatering, isn't it? So what are you waiting for, put on your chef's hat and check out these exciting chocolatey Indian sweets recipes. (Also read: Banana kheer to banana tart; 5 mouthwatering ripe banana desserts to try this weekend ) 5 irresistible Indian sweets recipes infused with a chocolatey twist(Pinterest)

Delicious Indian Chocolate Dessert Recipes

1. Chocolate Barfi

(Recipe by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor)

Chocolate Barfi(Pinterest)

Ingredients:

500 grams khoya

3 tbsps coco powder

½ cup powdered sugar

Silver warq for garnish

Method:

1. Heat khoya in a non-stick pan, constantly keep mixing till it melts completely. Add coco and mix till well combined. Take it off the heat and transfer to a bowl.

2. Allow the khoya mixture to cool completely. Add sugar and mix till well combined.

3. Add the prepared mixture into a greased burfi tray and spread it evenly. Press to level the top and set aside for 1 hour.

4. Apply silver warq on top and cut it into desired shape and transfer to a serving dish.

5. Serve.

2. Chocolate Dates and Nuts Laddoo

(Recipe by Chef Pankaj Bhadouria)

Chocolate Dates and Nuts Laddoo(Pinterest)

Ingredients:

1 cup mixed nuts-Pistachios, Almonds, Walnuts, Cashews

1 cup Dates, deseeded

4 tsps cocoa powder

½ cup Poppy seeds, to roll

Method:

1. Toast the nuts on medium flame for few minutes, set aside to cool.

2. While warm, the nuts will feel soft, but they will crisp up a bit when you let it cool. Microwave the dates for 30-45 seconds to soften them a bit.

3. Pulse the nuts in the blender till it becomes a smooth paste. Add the cocoa powder and pulse again.

4. Mix the nuts and dates till it becomes a dough. Grease your hands with oil or ghee to roll into balls.

5. Roll the balls in poppy seeds. Serve.

3. Chocolate Sandesh

(Recipe by Chef Tarla Dalal)

Chocolate Sandesh(Pinterest)

Ingredients:

1 cup freshly made crumbled low fat paneer (cottage cheese)

1 tbsp sugar substitute

1 tbsp cocoa powder

1/2 tsp vanilla essence

Method:

1. Combine the paneer and sugar substitute in a deep bowl and mix well.

2. Add the cocoa powder and vanilla essence and mix well till the mixture becomes smooth.

3. Divide the mixture into 8 equal portions and shape each portion into a round, flat 37mm. (½”) diameter circle.

4. Refrigerate for at least 30 minutes and serve chilled.

4. Chocolate Peda

(Recipe by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor)

Chocolate Peda(Pinterest)

Ingredients:

2 cups khoya / mawa

2 tbsps cocoa powder

½ cup sugar

2-3 drops of liquid chocolate food colour

Slivered almonds for garnishing

Method:

1. Heat khoya in a non-stick pan, add sugar, mix well and cook till the mixture thickens.

2. Sift cocoa powder into the pan and mix well. Add liquid chocolate food colour and mix well. Transfer the mixture onto a plate and let it cool.

3. Divide the prepared mixture into 12 equal portions and shape them into pedas.

4. Arrange the pedas on a serving plate, garnish with almond slivers and serve immediately.

5. Chocolate Kheer

(Recipe by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor)

Chocolate Kheer(Pinterest)

Ingredients:

Dark chocolate grated ½ cup

Rice soaked 2 tablespoons

Milk 4 cups

Mawa (khoya) grated ¼ cup

Sugar ? cup

Chocolate chips for garnishing

Method:

1.Grind rice to a coarse paste.

2. Boil milk in a non-stick pan. Add rice paste and cook till the milk reduces and rice is cooked.

3. Add mawa and mix. Add sugar and stir till it dissolves.

4. Transfer into a bowl and add chocolate and mix. Cool and chill.

5. Pour into individual kasore. Sprinkle chocolate chips and serve.

