Banana kheer to banana tart; 5 mouthwatering ripe banana desserts to try this weekend

Ripe bananas are the perfect choice for making delicious desserts and baking. Their natural sweetness, creamy texture and delicious flavour work magic with grains, nuts, spices and are helpful in creating a mouthwatering dessert. Bananas are one of the most loved fruits due to its taste, ability to provide satiety and great fibre content. It not only serves as a quick snack when hunger strikes but also can be turned into a variety of sweet dishes. Fitness enthusiasts with sweet tooth swear by bananas to create a healthy treat once in a while. (Also read: National Noodles Day: Spicy peanut butter noodle to zucchini zoodles; delicious noodle recipes to enjoy) Weekend is here and it's time to relax, rejuvenate and also treat your taste buds. In case you are planning to order something sugary, we are here with some healthy dessert options

Weekend is here and it's time to relax, rejuvenate and also treat your taste buds. In case you are planning to order something sugary, we are here with some healthy dessert options as suggested by Chef Ishijyot Surri.

1. Banana and Quinoa Granola Bars

Ingredients:

2 ripe and mashed bananas

1 1/2 cups rolled oats

1/2 cup cooked and cooled quinoa

1/2 cup chopped nuts (such as almonds or walnuts)

1/4 cup honey or maple syrup

1/4 cup dried fruits (e.g., raisins, cranberries, or apricots)

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

Instructions:

Preheat your oven to 350°F (175°C). Grease a square or rectangular baking dish or line it with parchment paper.

In a large mixing bowl, combine the mashed bananas, honey or maple syrup, and vanilla extract. Mix until well combined.

Add the rolled oats, cooked quinoa, chopped nuts, dried fruits, cinnamon, and salt to the wet mixture. Stir everything together until the ingredients are evenly distributed and the mixture sticks together.

Transfer the mixture to the prepared baking dish and press it down firmly to compact it.

Bake in the preheated oven for about 25-30 minutes or until the edges turn golden brown.

Remove from the oven and allow it to cool in the dish for about 10-15 minutes. Then, use a sharp knife to cut the mixture into bars or squares while it is still warm.

Let the bars cool completely in the dish before removing and storing them in an airtight container. These ripe banana and quinoa granola bars make for a nutritious and portable snack. Enjoy.

2. Ripe Banana Kheer

Ripe Banana Kheer

Ingredients:

2 ripe bananas, peeled and mashed

1/2 cup rice

4 cups milk

1/2 cup sugar (adjust to taste)

1/4 teaspoon cardamom powder

2 tablespoons chopped nuts (almonds, cashews, and pistachios)

1 tablespoon ghee (clarified butter)

A pinch of saffron strands (optional, for garnish)

Instructions:

Wash the rice thoroughly and soak it in water for about 30 minutes. Drain the water.

In a heavy-bottomed pan, heat the ghee over medium heat. Add the drained rice and sauté it for a couple of minutes until it turns translucent.

Pour in the milk and bring it to a boil. Reduce the heat to low and let the rice cook in the simmering milk. Stir occasionally to prevent sticking.

When the rice is soft and the kheer has thickened (this may take about 25-30 minutes), add the mashed bananas and stir well.

Add sugar and continue to cook for another 5-7 minutes, or until the kheer thickens further and the sugar dissolves completely.

Stir in the cardamom powder and chopped nuts.

Remove the kheer from heat and let it cool to room temperature.

If desired, garnish the kheer with saffron strands for a lovely aroma and colour.

You can serve banana kheer warm or chilled, depending on your preference.

3. Ripe Banana and Buckwheat Pancakes

Ripe Banana and Buckwheat Pancakes

Ingredients

For the Pancakes:

1 cup buckwheat flour

2 ripe and mashed bananas

1/2 cup milk (you can use regular or a dairy-free alternative)

3 tbs milkmaid

2 tablespoons honey or maple syrup

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

Butter or oil for cooking

Instructions:

In a large bowl, whisk together the buckwheat flour, baking powder, cinnamon, and salt.

In another bowl, combine the mashed bananas, milk, milkmaid, honey or maple syrup, and vanilla extract. Mix well.

Pour the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients and stir till it is combined. Don't overmix; a couple of lumps are okay.

Heat a skillet or frying pan over medium heat and add a small amount of butter or oil to grease the surface.

Pour a ladleful of pancake batter onto the hot skillet. Cook until you see bubbles forming on the surface, then flip and cook the other side until golden brown. Repeat for the remaining batter.

4. Rabdi (Sweet Thickened Milk)

Banana Rabdi

Ingredients:

4 cups whole milk

1/2 cup sugar (adjust to taste)

A pinch of saffron strands (optional)

1/4 teaspoon cardamom powder

A handful of chopped nuts (almonds, pistachios, or cashews)

1/4 teaspoon rose water (optional)

Instructions:

In a heavy-bottomed pan, bring the milk to a boil over moderate heat. Stir occasionally to prevent sticking.

Once the milk comes to a boil, reduce the heat to low and simmer, stirring frequently. Allow it to thicken for about 30-40 minutes.

Add sugar, saffron strands (if using), and cardamom powder. Continue to simmer and stir until the rabdi thickens to your desired consistency.

Remove it from heat and let it cool down.

5. Ripe Banana Tarts:

Ingredients

Tart crust:

1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1/2 cup cold, cubed unsalted Butter

1/4 cup granulated sugar

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 egg yolk

2-3 tablespoons ice water

Banana filling:

3 ripe bananas, mashed

1/4 cup brown sugar

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon nutmeg

1 teaspoon lemon juice

1 tablespoon cornstarch

Instructions:

1. Make the tart crust:

Put flour, sugar, and salt in a food processor.

Add cold, cubed butter and pulse until it looks like coarse crumbs.

Whisk egg yolk and 2 tablespoons of ice water in a separate bowl.

Slowly add the egg mixture to the flour mixture, pulsing until dough forms. Add more water if needed.

Shape the dough into a disk, wrap it in plastic wrap, and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes.

2. Preheat the oven to 375°F (190°C).

3. Roll out the chilled dough on a floured surface to fit tart pans.

4. Line tart pans with dough, trimming any excess. Poke the bottom of the crust with the help of a fork.

5. Mix mashed bananas, brown sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg, lemon juice, and cornstarch in a bowl.

6. Fill tart crusts with the banana mixture.

7. Bake in a preheated oven for about 20-25 minutes or until the crust is golden and the filling is set.

8. Let banana tarts cool before serving. Optionally, dust with powdered sugar or add whipped cream as a topping.

5. Bananas and Chocolate Mousse

Ingredients:

2 ripe bananas

4 ounces (about 115 grams) of semisweet or dark chocolate

1/4 cup milk (regular or plant-based milk is okay)

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/4 cup powdered sugar (adjust to taste)

1 cup whipped cream (or whipped coconut cream if you don't want dairy)

Optional: Chocolate shavings or grated chocolate for decoration

Optional: Sliced bananas or berries for decoration

Instructions:

Melt the chocolate by putting it in a heatproof bowl and microwaving it in intervals of 20 seconds until it's smooth, or use a double boiler on the stove.

Use a blender or food processor to mix the ripe bananas, melted chocolate, milk, and vanilla extract until smooth.

Add the powdered sugar to the banana-chocolate mixture and blend again until it's well mixed. Taste it and add more powdered sugar if you want it sweeter.

Transfer the mixture to a mixing bowl.

Gently mix in the whipped cream until everything is well combined and it has a smooth texture like mousse.

Divide the mousse into serving glasses or bowls.

Refrigerate the mousse for at least 2 hours to let it set.

Right before serving, add chocolate shavings, sliced bananas, or berries if you want.

Enjoy your tasty ripe banana and chocolate mousse!

