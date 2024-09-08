From vibrant silk saree to floor-length anarkali: Top ethnic fashion trends to turn heads this festive season
Get ready to make a statement this festive season with the latest ethnic fashion trends. Discover how to elevate your look and turn heads with style.
The festive season is upon us, and it’s time to embrace the joy, celebration, and fashion that comes with it! As you prepare to celebrate with family and friends, your outfit can reflect the vibrant energy and cultural richness of the season. This year, ethnic fashion is all about blending traditional charm with contemporary style. From the timeless elegance of a Banarasi saree to the modern twist of dhoti pants, there are plenty of stunning trends to explore. Whether you’re dressing up for a big celebration or a cosy get-together, these trendy looks are sure to make you stand out.
Fashion designer Shilpi Gupta shared with HT Lifestyle some stunning outfit ideas to elevate your festive glam. (Also read: Not a fan of makeup? Try these dermatologist-approved tips to achieve a natural glow this festive season )
Trendy outfit ideas for festive season
- Drape a vibrant silk saree that is accompanied by a modern blouse. The silk retains the traditional charm and a different blouse cut accentuates your appearance. The saree is a perfect silhouette for festivities that gives you timeless and effortless style and beauty.
- For an easy yet elegant look, opt for a short kurta with palazzo or sharara. Match it with bangles and jhumkas for a polished ethnic finish. This outfit is a great choice for making your festival experience more enjoyable and fashionable.
- A floor-length anarkali with heavy embroidery and sheer dupatta exudes majestic charm and makes you look even more stunning and festive-ready.
- Make your festive outfit even more grand with a vibrant or pastel coloured lehenga with embroidered blouse. Pair it with statement jewellery pieces and you are ready to celebrate with family and friends.
- Opt for contemporary options by choosing a jacket over a lehenga or a cape over your ethnic attire. The jacket and cape add a new twist to your traditional outfit and make you look even more unique and distinct.
