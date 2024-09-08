From vibrant silk saree to floor-length anarkali: Top ethnic fashion trends to turn heads this festive season

The festive season is upon us, and it’s time to embrace the joy, celebration, and fashion that comes with it! As you prepare to celebrate with family and friends, your outfit can reflect the vibrant energy and cultural richness of the season. This year, ethnic fashion is all about blending traditional charm with contemporary style. From the timeless elegance of a Banarasi saree to the modern twist of dhoti pants, there are plenty of stunning trends to explore. Whether you’re dressing up for a big celebration or a cosy get-together, these trendy looks are sure to make you stand out.

Make a statement this festive season with the latest ethnic fashion trends.(Instagram)