Not a fan of makeup? Try these dermatologist-approved tips to achieve a natural glow this festive season

With the festive season just around the corner, it's a time for celebration, family gatherings, and creating cherished memories. While many people often turn to heavy makeup to achieve that perfect festive look, there's an increasing shift towards natural skincare that emphasises a radiant, healthy complexion without relying on layers of products. This festive season, why not embrace your natural beauty and let your skin shine? By focusing on simple yet effective skincare routines and exploring advanced treatments, you can achieve a glowing look that's both effortless and stunning, allowing your true beauty to take centre stage. (Also read: LED light therapy: The hottest skincare trend loved by Deepika Padukone, Kim Kardashian and other celebs ) If you prefer a makeup-free look but still want to shine this festive season, dermatologist-approved tips can help you achieve a radiant, natural glow.(Pexels)

Dr. Dolly Gupta, Aesthetics Dermatologist and Hair Transplant Surgeon, D'CosMedics Clinic, Kolkata, shared with HT Lifestyle some easy tips for achieving a natural glow without makeup this festive season.

Begin with the basics

Start with a gentle cleanser suited to your skin type. Look for ingredients like aloe vera, chamomile, or green tea, which can cleanse without stripping your skin of its natural oils. Alternatively, you can make your own natural cleanser. Mix well equal parts honey and milk. Honey has antibacterial properties, while milk gently exfoliates and hydrates the skin. Cleanse your face twice daily to remove dirt and impurities. Exfoliate your skin 2-3 times a week to remove dead skin cells and reveal a brighter complexion. Opt for natural exfoliants like oatmeal, sugar, or coffee grounds mixed with honey or yoghurt.

In the quest for vibrant, radiant skin, exfoliation has become a cornerstone of skincare routines worldwide.(Freepik )

Keeping your skin hydrated is crucial. Use a natural moisturiser containing ingredients like shea butter, coconut oil, or almond oil. These ingredients nourish the skin and help retain moisture. Never skip sunscreen, even if you are staying indoors. Choose a broad-spectrum sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher, and make sure it's formulated with zinc oxide or titanium dioxide for natural sun protection.

Face masking helps to trap the moisture or ingredients in the skin and creates a layer that helps to either hydrate, moisturise, dry or exfoliate the skin(Instagram)

Additionally, incorporate face masks into your routine for an extra boost. Masks made from turmeric, honey and yoghurt can provide a natural glow. Apply a mask once a week for the best results. For a quick refresh, you can mix cucumber juice with a few drops of lemon juice. Apply this blend to your face using a cotton pad. It helps to brighten and tone the skin.

Advanced treatments

For those looking to go a step further in achieving a radiant look, advanced treatments like bio remodelling offer an effective solution. Bio remodelling, also synonymous with Profhilo, is a non-invasive procedure that uses ultrapure hyaluronic acid-based injections to improve skin elasticity, hydration, and overall appearance. Profhilo involves the use of injectables that stimulate collagen and elastin production in the skin.

Profhilo provides a natural and youthful appearance(Shutterstock)

Unlike traditional fillers, which add volume to specific areas, bio remodelling works on a cellular level to improve the skin's texture and firmness. It is a minimally invasive procedure with little to no downtime and is suitable for anyone looking to enhance their skin's natural appearance without resorting to heavy makeup or more invasive procedures.

A holistic approach

The key to glowing skin is consistent care and a healthy lifestyle. Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water throughout the day. Incorporate fruits, vegetables, and foods rich in antioxidants like berries, leafy greens, nuts, and seeds into your diet to promote healthy skin. Avoid harmful substances such as alcohol, processed and sugary foods, and smoking, which can cause dehydration, inflammation, and premature ageing.

Regular exercise boosts blood circulation, delivering oxygen and nutrients to your skin cells. Aim for at least 30 minutes of moderate exercise most days. Managing stress through yoga, meditation, or deep breathing is also important, as high-stress levels can lead to skin issues. Finally, get 7-8 hours of sleep each night to allow your skin to repair and regenerate.